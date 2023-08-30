Emma Helms, a senior setter, earned 26 assists, surpassing the 2,000-career mark in the category. She also had four aces and three kills.

Amiyah Lewis earned 18 kills and two aces, while Kayla Fields had seven kills and Carsyn McArdle six aces and two digs for Ashford. Ella Helms followed with four aces, three kills and two digs and Jalissiah Jackson had two kills and three blocks. Olivia Dodson added three kills and Camden McArdle chipped in two aces.