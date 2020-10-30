Ashford finishes season strong with win over Northside Methodist

The 2020 season was a year of growing pains for the Ashford football team in its first season under head coach Robin Tyra.
The Yellow Jackets, though, ended it on a positive note Thursday with a dominating 46-27 win over Northside Methodist Academy at Dothan’s Rip Hewes Stadium.
The win gave Ashford a final 2-8 record, but more importantly boosted the Jackets to the offseason with momentum. The 46 points more than doubled their previous season-high of 22 points.
“Man, it is long overdue that’s for sure,” Tyra said of the win, the first since a Sept. 25 overtime win over Houston County. “We struggled throughout the year. We have been exposed on some things that we have had to deal with. It was good to see these guys rally and figure out how to play four quarters and get this win.
“We are a young team and that is good thing of what we have got – we are young and guys are trying to figure things out. Hopefully, they can build off this and take it into the offseason and see what we can turn this thing into.”
The outcome ended Northside Methodist’s first season in the Alabama High School Athletic Association with a 5-6 record with the one of the losses a forfeit to Wicksburg. The Knights played in the AISA the previous six seasons of the sport. The five wins tied for the second most at NMA and were the most since winning five in 2016. The 2015 team has the school record with seven wins.
“As far as in our locker room, we feel like we went 5-5,” Northside Methodist coach Jason Hurst said. “I know what the record says, but we lost five games that we played in and won five we played in. We feel we belong here. We can compete. I think anybody that has seen us play would agree with that.
“Going forward we have loads of talent. Our ninth grade class is the best class we have. There are about 20 of them. There is lot of good talent in there, so the future looks bright. Without question, our best years are ahead of us.”
The Knights, behind the direction of junior quarterback Cason Eubanks (1,841 passing yards, 866 rushing) and several other standouts, set a program record for points scored (349) this season.
“I still think we will move the ball and I think we will score points,” Hurst said, looking at next year. “The thing we have to address is size, physicality and defense.”
In Thursday’s game, the Yellow Jackets dominated on offense, utilizing numerous quarterback sneaks under center and quarterback keepers in the shotgun, while mixing in running back sweeps and reverses. They did most of the damage behind a powerful right side of the line against an overmatched smaller Northside Methodist defensive line.
Quarterback Jon Luke Lasseter, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior, rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns, sparking a running game that amassed 418 yards rushing.
“Unfortunately, our Achilles Heel is we are not overall fast, but we were able to get behind our linemen that have been pretty good at times this year,” Tyra said. “For them to finish it off and push on Northside’s (defensive) line is a pretty good thing.”
Behind a powerful ball control display, the Jackets scored on six of their 10 possessions with two of the non-scoring drives coming at the end of the half and the end of the game.
Ashford, which played a turnover-free game, kept the ball for 68 snaps and limited Northside Methodist, which came in averaging 35.8 points a game, to just 40 plays. The Jackets also held the Knights to their second lowest scoring total this season.
“If we could box it up (tight) and protect the ball, nickel and dime and control the clock, that is what we were shooting for,” Tyra said. “I have seen film after film and they (the Knights) are electric. They have some special guys. They can put points on the board and they can put them up in a hurry.”
Ashford, which just threw three passes, completing two, had 45 yards passing to go with its 418 rushing for 463 total yards. The Knights finished with 266 yards, including 208 passing. Ashford had 22 first downs to NMA’s 16.
In addition to limiting NMA in yardage, the Ashford defense picked up three turnovers and prevented a Knights score on five of nine possessions.
Lasseter scored on runs of 7, 7 and 1 yards and added a 17-yard touchdown pass to Dechristian Newton late in the game for Ashford. Devontrez Blake earned a 20-yard scoring run and 6-foot-3, 320-pound Ian Lambert powered in for a 1-yard TD run.
The Yellow Jackets were successful on five of six two-point conversions after touchdowns with Lasseter scoring four of those and Antwuan Brooks the other.
Brooks added 96 yards rushing and Newton 62 to the Ashford attack.
Northside Methodist got a 1-yard run from Tyler Small, a 73-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Kennard Miller and a 1-yard QB sneak by Eubanks for its touchdowns.
Fitz Carter converted an extra point kick after the first score and the Knights were 1-of-2 on two-point conversions with Eubanks connecting on pass with Miller on the successful conversion.
“I think there is no doubt that our guys maybe took this game lightly, but you have to tip your hat to Ashford,” Hurst said. “They circled the wagons and came up with a good plan and they just whipped us up front. That quarterback is a big, strong guy and they were getting big push up front. We were much smaller on the D-line and we didn’t have an answer for it.”
Two Northside Methodist first-quarter turnovers played a key role, helping Ashford go up 22-7 and forced the Knights to play catch-up throughout the night. They got as close as 30-27 midway in the third, but the Jackets scored twice in the final 13 minutes to pull away.
“The turnovers hurt us and they were able to play keep away from us,” Hurst said. “We are used to scoring and moving the ball, so not only did it hurt that we couldn’t stop them, it took us out of our rhythm and it made it really tough. They controlled the pace of the game.”
The teams started at a furious pace with 35 points scored in the opening quarter that finished with Ashford up 22-13. The Jackets led 30-19 at halftime before the Knights cut it to 30-27 with 6:56 left in the third and appeared to have momentum on their side.
Ashford, though, shut off the Knights’ momentum with 13-play, 73-yard drive that nearly milked the entire remaining third quarter. Lasseter scored on a 1-yard sneak on 3rd-and-1 with just 9.0 seconds left in the period. Brooks added the two-point conversion to put Ashford up 38-27.
Northside Methodist, after three first downs, turned it over on downs on the ensuing possession on a fourth-down incompletion at the Ashford 17 and the Jackets delivered the knockout with another 13-play drive, this one covering 83 yards. Facing 4th-and-10 at the 17, Lasseter went to the air and found Newton open on the left side for a 17-yard score. Lasseter added the two-point run to make it 46-27 with 3:10 left.
