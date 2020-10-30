Ashford finishes season strong with win over Northside Methodist

The 2020 season was a year of growing pains for the Ashford football team in its first season under head coach Robin Tyra.

The Yellow Jackets, though, ended it on a positive note Thursday with a dominating 46-27 win over Northside Methodist Academy at Dothan’s Rip Hewes Stadium.

The win gave Ashford a final 2-8 record, but more importantly boosted the Jackets to the offseason with momentum. The 46 points more than doubled their previous season-high of 22 points.

“Man, it is long overdue that’s for sure,” Tyra said of the win, the first since a Sept. 25 overtime win over Houston County. “We struggled throughout the year. We have been exposed on some things that we have had to deal with. It was good to see these guys rally and figure out how to play four quarters and get this win.

“We are a young team and that is good thing of what we have got – we are young and guys are trying to figure things out. Hopefully, they can build off this and take it into the offseason and see what we can turn this thing into.”