Ashford football player Ian Lambert signs with Huntingdon College

Last summer when Robin Tyra took over as head football coach at Ashford, he immediately saw a lot of potential in senior lineman Ian Lambert.
Now the 6-foot-4, 340-pound Lambert is taking that potential to the college level after signing Thursday to play at Huntingdon College in Montgomery.
“It is a big relief, just being able to know where I will be for the next four years,” said Lambert after signing.
Lambert played both offensive and defensive tackle for the Yellow Jackets. Late in the season, he even lined up at fullback, especially in goal-line situations. He scored two touchdowns, one against Houston County in the middle of the season and on a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the regular-season finale against Northside Methodist.
“Obviously first sight, lineman-type guy, lots of potential, ton of potential for rest of year,” Tyra said of the first time he saw Lambert. “He got better and better and fit into the scheme of what we were able to do. We were able to do some fun things with him, putting him in the backfield.
“Definitely is a guy who I think will be a big plus for Huntingdon. He has progressed in the weight room and gotten a lot stronger. His footwork has gotten better and I think he is figuring out what his body can do. I think he realizes he has a big ceiling that he can still reach.”
Though he played on both offensive and defensive lines at Ashford, Lambert is likely to be used at Huntingdon on the O-line, according to assistant coach Stefan Gainey Jr., who helped coordinate some of the recruiting for Lambert.
Tyra said the Yellow Jacket standout could play in both areas.
“He is probably an offensive line guy, but he has the skill and footwork and is quick enough that he can play on the defensive side, too,” Tyra said.
Lambert wasn’t sure what role he might have with the Hawks, but said he just wanted to play.
“Just to come in and play my part, do what I am supposed to do for my team,” Lambert said.
The Huntingdon signee had a quick answer when asked about what he liked most about the Hawks’ program.
“Simple. They are like a family. Once you come on a visit, you will be laughing from the time you are there to the time you leave,” Lambert said, adding those at Huntingdon made him “feel like I am here at home.”
He also said he enjoyed the Hawks’ coaching staff, led by veteran head coach Mike Turk.
“I felt like they have a wonderful coaching staff,” Lambert said. “They really know football up there, so I will take everything I know and all the talent I have up there.”
Lambert credited Tyra for bringing out the best in him, leading to his signing.
“He put my mind on track,” Lambert said. “At the beginning of the year, I didn’t really try too hard, but he put me where I needed to be and (to) the mindset to where I could really believe myself and my talents to go somewhere.”