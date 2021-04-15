Ashford football player Ian Lambert signs with Huntingdon College

Last summer when Robin Tyra took over as head football coach at Ashford, he immediately saw a lot of potential in senior lineman Ian Lambert.

Now the 6-foot-4, 340-pound Lambert is taking that potential to the college level after signing Thursday to play at Huntingdon College in Montgomery.

“It is a big relief, just being able to know where I will be for the next four years,” said Lambert after signing.

Lambert played both offensive and defensive tackle for the Yellow Jackets. Late in the season, he even lined up at fullback, especially in goal-line situations. He scored two touchdowns, one against Houston County in the middle of the season and on a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the regular-season finale against Northside Methodist.

“Obviously first sight, lineman-type guy, lots of potential, ton of potential for rest of year,” Tyra said of the first time he saw Lambert. “He got better and better and fit into the scheme of what we were able to do. We were able to do some fun things with him, putting him in the backfield.