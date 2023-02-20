David Stapleton III looks at the Ashford football as a “diamond in the rough” and “a ticking time bomb” ready for success.

Stapleton will get a chance to lead the Yellow Jackets to that possible success after being hired by the Houston County School Board as Ashford’s head football coach on Monday night.

Stapleton, who comes to Ashford after serving two years as a defensive backs coach at Tuscaloosa County High School, was hired as head football coach, boys athletic director and a physical education/weight lifting teacher.

He replaces Robin Tyra, who was let go by the school last month.

Stapleton takes over a program that has eight straight losing seasons, but the new Yellow Jacket coach believes that can change. It was one of the drawing cards that lead him to Ashford.

“It will take a lot of energy and enthusiasm, but there is going to be a lot of hard work too,” Stapleton said in a Dothan Eagle interview Monday night. “I like to use the word sweatequaity – something I got from coach (Adam) Winegarden – and that is just investing in sweat to the program – sweat and hard work.

“It is about creating buzz within the school, creating buzz within the community and getting the community excited about Ashford football again.”

He added his vision is to put Ashford football “on the map” in football circles in Alabama.

“I want to establish a program that the community is going to be proud of it, the school is going to be proud of it and all stakeholders involved are going to be proud of it to the point that it puts Ashford on the map and people look at Ashford as a respectable program,” Stapleton said.

“I think it is a hotbed. I think it is a diamond in the rough. I am coming there to push this thing forward and get us moving in the right direction.”

Two other factors also led him to Ashford – the values of principal Dr. Donnie Chambers and assistant principal Ben Turvin along with having family in the area. His wife, Kennedy Peters Stapleton, is from the Wiregrass and has a brother-in-law in Ariton baseball head coach Logan Dunlap.

“My vision and their vision aligned,” Stapleton said of meetings with Ashford administration. “It is also close to where my wife is from as her family lives in Ariton.”

Chambers said Ashford officials were impressed with Stapleton during the interview process.

“Coach Stapleton has a vision – very detailed and very organized,” Chambers said. “He laid everything out. He did a great job of detailing his vision, which in my mind is bringing a quality program to Ashford and getting our kids competitive in football. He didn’t just talk about football, but talked about building character and producing great citizens and good young men as well.”

Stapleton was a two-year starter at safety on defense at Fairhope High School under head coaches David Faulkner and Adam Winegarden, graduating from the school in 2014.

He attended Troy University and spent two seasons as a graduate assistant coach with the Trojan football team before earning a physical education degree in 2019.

Stapleton took his first job at Cordova High School as linebackers coach and as the school’s head track/field coach. After one year with the Blue Devils, he was hired at Prattville by coach Caleb Ross and guided the Lions’ linebackers. He also served as a drivers’ education teacher.

Following one season in Prattville, he became defensive backs coach under Winegarden at Tuscaloosa County, a post he has had the last two years. While at Tuscaloosa, he taught fifth grade PE at the intermediate school.

Though he has only four years of coaching experience, he has been around a high school locker room his whole life. His dad, David Stapleton, was head football coach at Robertsdale (1992-93), Daphne (1994-96) and Shades Valley (1999-2001).

The new Ashford High football coach said his dad has had a big impact on him coaching, as well as other coaches he has played or coached under.

“Just growing up in that atmosphere and growing up in a fieldhouse,” Stapleton said of his experience as a kid in watching coaches. “I have seen it with my own eyes (what coaching is about) in growing up and I played for him in high school. When I went off to college, it (coaching) kind of came naturally to me and I knew immediately I wanted to be a head coach.

“But also the people I have played for with coach Faulkner, coach Winegarden and other coaches who have been my head coaches (at other places) – Justin Jones, Caleb Ross and Adam Winegarden along with my dad have heavily influenced me.”

Stapleton said he wasn’t locked into any offensive and defensive schemes yet at Ashford, wanting to see the players before deciding on those. He also said a lot of work has to be done before that time.

“It will be tailored to our kids,” Stapleton said. “I think it will be pretty multiple on both sides. I have to figure out who the leaders of the team are, who are the best players and who are the best athletes. Obviously, there are some kids in the school that we have to get out.

“Once we do that, then we will establish our culture and we will commit to excellence in everything we do from school work to the weight room to the locker room to the practice field then we will work out what we will do schematically.”

He said he was ready to help bring the Yellow Jacket sting back to prominence.

“I think it is a hot bed and a ticking time bomb with the right leadership and right things in place. I feel like with Dr. Chambers and Mr. Turvin, we have that. I am just blessed that they are giving me this opportunity,” Stapleton said.