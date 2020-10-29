Ashford overpowers Northside Methodist

The Jackets answered with a six-play, 55-yard drive with Lasseter scoring on a keeper off the right side on a 7-yard run. He added the conversion to make it 8-7 with 6:46 left in the first quarter. The Ashford scoring drive was keyed by a 16-yard run by Ronnie Jackson and a 14-yard run by Lasseter on 3rd-and-3.

On Northside’s first offensive play on the ensuing series, Eubanks, the Knights’ quarterback, fumbled the shotgun snap and couldn’t pick it up after it fell to the ground. Ashford’s Blake recovered the fumble at the NMA 19.

Four plays later, Lasseter faked a handoff and ran straight up the middle on a 7-yard scoring run. The try for two was stopped but Ashford led 14-7 with 5:05 to go in the quarter.

Behind a 37-yard Eubanks to Small pass, the Knights moved to the Ashford 24, but they turned it over on a fumble by a running back which Ashford’s Jay Ragland recovered at the 13.

Ashford, ripping off big gains on five straight plays and aided by two 5-yard penalties on NMA, converted the turnover into points with a 20-yard TD run up the middle by Blake. The score came right after a 28-yard burst outside by Brooks. Lasseter scored the two-point conversion to make it 22-7 with 1:38 left in the period.

It didn’t stay that way long.