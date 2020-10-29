Ashford overpowers Northside Methodist

The quarterback sneak and the quarterback keeper were major weapons of choice for the Ashford Yellow Jackets Thursday night.
So too were a lot of power football runs, especially off the right side.
Their defense didn’t do too bad, either,
Behind 418 rushing yards, including 219 by quarterback John Luke Lasseter, and a defense that contained an explosive Northside Methodist offense, Ashford overpowered the Knights 46-27 at Dothan’s Rip Hewes Stadium in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Ashford ended a season of struggles on a winning note, finishing with a 2-7 record. Northside Methodist, in its first season in the Alabama High School Athletic Association, finished the season 5-6.
Lasseter, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior, rushed for three scores on runs of 7, 7 and 1 yards and added a 17-yard touchdown pass to Dechristian Newton late in the game. Devontrez Blake earned a 20-yard scoring run and 6-foot-3, 330-pound Ian Lambert powered in for a 1-yard TD run.
The Yellow Jackets were successful on five of six two-point conversions after touchdowns with Lasseter scoring four of those and Antwuan Brooks the other.
Brooks added 96 yards rushing and Newton 62 to the Ashford attack.
Northside Methodist, which was held to its second lowest scoring total of the season, got a 1-yard run from Tyler Small, a 73-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Kennard Miller and a 1-yard QB sneak by Cason Eubanks.
Carter Fitz converted an extra point kick after the first score and the Knights were 1-of-2 on two-point conversions with Eubanks connecting on pass with Miller on the successful conversion.
Two Northside Methodist first-quarter turnovers played a key role, helping Ashford go up 22-7 and forced the Knights to play catch-up throughout the night. They got as close as 30-27 midway in the third, but the Jackets scored twice in the final 13 minutes to pull away.
Ashford, which just threw three passes on the night, completing two, had 45 yards passing to go with its 418 rushing for 463 total yards. The Knights finished with 266 yards, including 208 passing. Ashford had 22 first downs to NMA’s 16.
Ashford’s dominance was especially evident in the total number of plays run by the teams as the Yellow Jackets tried to keep the ball away from the explosive Knights, who came in averaging 35.8 points a game. Ashford ran 68 plays (65 rushing, 3 passing) to NMA’s 40 (24 rushing, 16 passing).
The teams started at a furious pace with 35 points scored in the opening quarter that finished with Ashford up 22-13.
The Knights struck first with a Small 1-yard TD run on a reverse on the game’s first play. The drive was sparked by 40-yard kickoff return to start the game by Aiden Rayne plus a 15-yard Eubanks to Small pass and a Small 11-yard run. Carter’s extra point kick made it 7-0 with 9:52 to go in the first quarter.
The Jackets answered with a six-play, 55-yard drive with Lasseter scoring on a keeper off the right side on a 7-yard run. He added the conversion to make it 8-7 with 6:46 left in the first quarter. The Ashford scoring drive was keyed by a 16-yard run by Ronnie Jackson and a 14-yard run by Lasseter on 3rd-and-3.
On Northside’s first offensive play on the ensuing series, Eubanks, the Knights’ quarterback, fumbled the shotgun snap and couldn’t pick it up after it fell to the ground. Ashford’s Blake recovered the fumble at the NMA 19.
Four plays later, Lasseter faked a handoff and ran straight up the middle on a 7-yard scoring run. The try for two was stopped but Ashford led 14-7 with 5:05 to go in the quarter.
Behind a 37-yard Eubanks to Small pass, the Knights moved to the Ashford 24, but they turned it over on a fumble by a running back which Ashford’s Jay Ragland recovered at the 13.
Ashford, ripping off big gains on five straight plays and aided by two 5-yard penalties on NMA, converted the turnover into points with a 20-yard TD run up the middle by Blake. The score came right after a 28-yard burst outside by Brooks. Lasseter scored the two-point conversion to make it 22-7 with 1:38 left in the period.
It didn’t stay that way long.
Northside Methodist’s Miller took the ensuing kickoff on a low bounce at the 27, sped to the right and motored 73 yards to the end zone. Ashford’s Lamarion Walton stopped Eubanks on the two-point try, leaving it 22-13 Jackets with 1:23 left in the first period.
The defenses had bright moments in the next two possessions as Northside Methodist forced a punt and Ashford held NMA on 4th-and-2 at the 50 on an incomplete pass.
Both the offenses revved back up on the next possessions with Ashford scoring on a 5-play, 50-yard drive and NMA answering on an 8-play, 53-yard march.
The powerful Lambert scored on a 1-yard run for Ashford, two plays after Lasseter ripped off a 39-yard run off the right side, breaking several tackles on the play. Lasseter added the two-point conversion, but Eubanks completed a 14-yard scoring pass to Small to answer that, but a two-point pass failed, leaving it 30-19 Ashford with 3:00 left in the half.
The Jackets moved to the 40 with three seconds left in the half and threw a halfback pass to Brooks, who had room on the left side, but was tackled at the 12 as time ran out in the half.
After Northside Methodist forced an Ashford punt to start the third quarter – the lone punt of the night for the Jackets – the Knights gained momentum. Behind four Eubanks completions, including a 40-yarder to Luca Mancil, the Knights punched it with a 1-yard Eubanks sneak. Eubanks then completed a two-point pass to Miller in the right corner as the Knights sliced the gap to 30-27 with 6:56 left in the third.
Ashford, though, shut off the Knights’ momentum with 13-play, 73-yard drive that nearly milked the entire remaining third quarter. Lasseter scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak on 3rd-and-1 with just 9.0 seconds left in the period. Brooks scored the two-point conversion to boost Ashford up 38-27.
Northside Methodist, after three first downs, turned it over on downs on the ensuing possession on a fourth-down incompletion at the Ashford 17 and the Jackets a delivered the knockout with another 13-play drive, this one covering 83 yards. Facing 4th-and-10 at the 17, Lasseter went to the air and found Newton open on the left side for a 17-yard score. Lasseter added the two-point run to make it 46-27 with 3:10 left.
Northside Methodist fumbled on its first play of the ensuing series during a long completion and Ashford burned out the remaining clock to finish it.
