Ashford pitcher Larson Seawright signs with Kentucky Christian

ASHFORD – Ashford pitcher Larson Seawright expressed his heartfelt appreciation for his family, teammates and coaches before signing his baseball scholarship to attend Kentucky Christian University on Tuesday.

“It’s just amazing,” Seawright said of signing. “Everybody here has showed me so much kindness and love.”

Afterwards, he didn’t hide his excitement for making the move to the school located in Grayson, Ky., that competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference on the NAIA level.

“I’m just really ready to go,” Seawright said. “I can’t wait. I see a lot of improvement coming my way.”

Seawright was comfortable during his visit to Kentucky Christian and believes it has what he’s looking for in a college as an athlete and student.

“I really wanted a Christian-based atmosphere, so I really loved the idea of continuing my faith and also being in baseball,” Seawright said. “When I first came to Kentucky and visited there, they were really nice and very kind. I think they really loved my mechanics when I threw. I loved their facilities.”

He believes playing at Ashford has prepared him well along his journey.

“They pushed me and helped me get ready for the next level, especially in the weight room and on the field,”Seawright said.

As for his strengths on the mound, Seawright talked about the mental and physical aspects of the game.

“I’m really good at setting my mind frame and getting it ready for the game and also hitting my spots and I’m really good at pitch placement,” Seawright said.

Ashford baseball coach Tom Zahller has no doubts that the best days are ahead for the senior pitcher and says “his potential and growth” are among his strengths as a player.

“He works as hard as anybody that I have,” Zahller said. “His (college) coach has already been in contact with him about developing some different pitches. He’s coachable; he’s going to learn well.”

Zahller describes Seawright as more of a finesse pitcher.

“He mixes things up and keeps the batters off balance, so he gets a lot of ground balls and pop flies,” the coach said.

Zahller also raves about the kind of person Seawright is.

“Larson is a fantastic young man,” Zahller said. “This fit at Kentucky Christian is perfect. Larson has proven himself in the classroom and has developed into a fine athlete.

“He’s going to represent us very well.”