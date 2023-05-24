ASHFORD – Hard work in the weight room and perseverance on and off of the football field well characterize Ashford High’s Devontrez Blake.

Those efforts paid off when he signed a scholarship on Wednesday morning to continue his athletic and academic career at LaGrange (Ga.) College.

“It means really everything to me, because my family, you know, we don’t come from a rich background, so me going out on the field and showing my talent and doing what I had to do to get that offer means a lot to me … to go to the next level and show them what I’ve got,” Blake said.

Blake overcame a knee injury suffered during his junior season to be a leader and standout at running back for the Yellow Jackets as a senior.

“I want to thank God and my parents for motivating me to keep playing after I had that injury and was really down and in a dark place,” Blake said. “The first person to help me is God … I want to thank God for everything. Second is my mom. My mom helped me believe in myself, so she’s really my role model.”

He also credited former Ashford head football coach Robin Tyra for keeping him on the right track.

“My time at Ashford helped me prepare,” Blake said. “Coach Robin Tyra stayed on me, making sure I was getting my work done, but he also conditioned all the guys, because we didn’t have that many players to play both sides.

“So when it really came down to it, we had enough energy to really fight through a game when we had to fight through a game.”

Ashford assistant coach Josh Blalock says Blake is a key reason the program is headed in the right direction.

“He is an outstanding young man,” Blalock said. “I met him about this time last year when I came to Ashford and was very impressed with his leadership as a senior.

“His class, in my opinion, is going to be the class that really kicked off what we’re going to change here at Ashford. The seniors in his group came in last summer and really worked hard.

“We didn’t have the season as far as wins and losses as we wanted to last year, but we turned something around. By the end of the season, we were a different football team than we were at the beginning.

“And I really think it’s going to pay off this year, especially with Coach (head coach David) Stapleton coming in. But his class is the one that did that. Devontrez is a huge part of turning this around and I think is going to lead us to great things in the future. LaGrange is getting an outstanding young man, not just a good athlete.”

Blake felt comfortable among the surroundings of LaGrange College, which plays on the Division III level.

“LaGrange is a pretty small place, but the facilities are really nice,” Blake said. “What I like most of all are their academics, because I want to further myself in nursing. They’ve got a really nice nursing program; nice labs.

“Although I’m pursuing an athletic career, I want to pursue my academic career, also. I want to thank God about that … for giving me a scholarship.”

Blake will continue to work hard as he prepares for the next level.

“What I’m doing right now is basically really strength training my legs, because I know there are a lot of guys who are going to be bigger and faster than me, so you can’t go down with just one guy … it’s got to take multiple guys that are going to tackle me,” Blake said.