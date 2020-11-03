Ashford's Glover signs with Enterprise State softball

About a month ago, Enterprise State Community College softball coach Traci Harrison received a video in her email account from a local recruiter.
It was a video with highlights of Ashford rising senior Lexie Glover – and it quickly caught Harrison’s attention.
“I watched it for a couple of minutes and I liked what I saw,” Harrison recalled, noting that sometimes it is hard to get a good read on a player in a video, but that Glover’s talents immediately shined through in this one.
“Just watching her video, she looked like she was an all-around athlete. She had tremendous speed and tremendous work ethic while doing her video. She had tremendous mechanics in all areas of throwing, hitting and running and working in the outfield.”
The video was so impressive that Harrison made Glover an offer to play for the Boll Weevils.
On Tuesday morning, Glover signed to play for ESCC at the Ashford High School library in front of teammates and family members.
“I had very mixed emotions,” Glover said of her signing moment. “I was nervous, excited, and grateful. I am very grateful for the opportunity that many others dream of.”
A versatile player at Ashford, Glover has played left field, third base, second base and shortstop for the Yellow Jackets.
This past spring, in only 16 games because of the COVID shutdown, she had a .361 batting average with one homer and two doubles. As a sophomore, she batted .432 (48 hits in 111 at-bats) with two homers, eight doubles and 37 runs batted in plus nine stolen bases.
“I would have to say some of my attributes in softball are hard work, determination, and motivating others, but as far as my skills on the field, I would say my ability to read balls, having a large range by being able to cover a lot of ground, and also hand-eye coordination,” Glover said of her softball strengths.
In addition to Enterprise State, Glover said she also had interest from Lurleen B. Wallace Community College and Snead State, but she said chose ESCC after feeling at home there.
“It was love at first sight,” Glover said. “While visiting Enterprise State and seeing all that it had to offer, it just felt that it was the place I needed to be at this time in my life to help with my growth to success.”
Though late in the process, Harrison said she knew she had to hurry in order to get Glover’s signature as part of the ESCC program.
“I was aware she was looking at other schools and she had other offers so I knew immediately that if I wanted to get Lexie into my program that I needed to jump on her,” Harrison said.
Though she has played multiple defensive roles at Ashford, Glover, according to Harrison, will probably be an outfielder at Enterprise State.
“We talked on her visit about playing in the outfield just because she had tremendous speed and we are losing all our outfielders this year who are sophomores and graduating,” Harrison said.
Ashford’s Helms said Glover has been a solid player the last couple of years for the Jackets, both as a hitter and as a fielder.
“When she is the box, I am not worried and when the ball is hit to her in the field, I am not worried,” Helms said.
In addition to Glover’s game on the field, the Yellow Jacket standout has impressive intangibles that make even more valuable, said Helms.
“Lexie is one of those quiet leaders,” Helms said. “She is always working hard. She is very conscious of how she works and what she does. She constantly will say, ‘Was my feet back on that? How did I do on that? What I am doing differently? What can I do better? How can I fix that?’
“She really works hard to improve her game. She is willing to take those answers and work with on and off the field to really be the best player she can be every day.”
Glover said she has played the sport of softball for 13 years and that signing a college scholarship for the sport on Tuesday fulfilled a dream.
“It has been a dream of mine ever since I was 10 years old,” Glover said. “For a short period of time I was discouraged, but with the encouragement and inspiration from my travel ball coach, I regained confidence that once was a dream is now reality.”
