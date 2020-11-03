Ashford's Glover signs with Enterprise State softball

Though she has played multiple defensive roles at Ashford, Glover, according to Harrison, will probably be an outfielder at Enterprise State.

“We talked on her visit about playing in the outfield just because she had tremendous speed and we are losing all our outfielders this year who are sophomores and graduating,” Harrison said.

Ashford’s Helms said Glover has been a solid player the last couple of years for the Jackets, both as a hitter and as a fielder.

“When she is the box, I am not worried and when the ball is hit to her in the field, I am not worried,” Helms said.

In addition to Glover’s game on the field, the Yellow Jacket standout has impressive intangibles that make even more valuable, said Helms.

“Lexie is one of those quiet leaders,” Helms said. “She is always working hard. She is very conscious of how she works and what she does. She constantly will say, ‘Was my feet back on that? How did I do on that? What I am doing differently? What can I do better? How can I fix that?’

“She really works hard to improve her game. She is willing to take those answers and work with on and off the field to really be the best player she can be every day.”