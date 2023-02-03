ASHFORD – Ashford High’s Jaylin Fields, a defensive lineman, got emotional at times while thanking those who helped him achieve the goal of signing a scholarship to play football at Savannah State University on Friday.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for giving me so many opportunities that most people don’t have and most people can’t get,” Fields said.

Fields thanked his mother, father and other family members who were surrounding him.

“My number one fan would be my dad for always pushing me, even when I didn’t want to do it, he always pushed me and just kept me going,” Fields said. “He told me if I do this and that, I would be great and this could change my life, and it has.

“I want to thank my uncle Sam for ever since I was little being an inspiration in my life; always being a leader. I always wanted to be like him.”

Then Fields had to pause for a moment.

“I said I wasn’t going to cry,” he said with tears coming down. “And I want to thank my cousin David, rest in peace. Without him I wouldn’t have been at Ashford and met so many wonderful people during my three years here.”

Fields was a leader on an Ashford football team which struggled this season to a 2-8 record, but did win two of its last four games.

Ashford defensive coordinator Josh Blalock said Fields remained a leader through the tough times the team endured.

“As we all know Jaylin is an outstanding athlete,” Blalock said. “He’s done a great job in football, but what I want to speak more about is his character as a person. That is a credit to his parents on how they raised him, how they taught him and how they brought him up.

“Jaylin was one of our leaders all year long. He put several kids on his back and said, ‘Hey, y’all follow me and let’s go win some football games.’ Because of kids like him, I really feel like in the future Ashford is going to be back on the map.”

Ashford athletics director Danielle Helms spoke to the football players in attendance and told them Fields is an example of what can be accomplished through hard work.

“I just wanted to say to the football team that is here, this is a lot of your goals,” Helms said. “This is also for you to see your teammates being able to reach that goal and show you what it takes to get there.

“I know as a football squad y’all have had some ups and downs, but you’ve got to persevere and push through, and when you do that, work hard and focus on your goals, this is where you can get.”

Fields, at 6-foot-1, 285 pounds, is expected to play nose guard or defensive tackle at Savannah State.

“I just took a visit and they just showed me love and showed me they could get me better and get me to the next level, or next stage in my life,” Fields said of choosing the college.

He said Savannah State would be getting a player with compassion, a competitive spirit and edge.

“They will get someone who’s just willing to do the hard work,” Fields said. “My strength is my speed and my IQ of just knowing what to expect. I watch a lot of film.”

Of signing, Fields added, “Just a dream come true … one step closer to my final goal.”