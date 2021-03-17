Ashford's Lasseter signs with Sewanee

Ashford’s multi-talented John Luke Lasseter fulfilled a lot of roles for the Yellow Jacket football team the past few years from defensive end to tight end, quarterback and a little bit of running back and wide receiver too.
The senior will take his versatile talents to the University of the South, better known as Sewanee. Lasseter signed with the Tennessee school Wednesday. Though now a Division III program, it was an original member of the Southeastern Conference in 1932 until leaving the conference in 1940.
“It was a real blessing,” Lasseter said of signing with Sewanee. “I thank God for everything and (for) my family helping me get this far. This is surreal at this point that I really don’t know what to say.”
Lasseter, who was also a solid basketball player at Ashford, chose the Tiger football program over interest from Huntingdon, Birmingham Southern and North Carolina Wesleyan. A strong reputation in academics plus a scenic campus were factors in Lasseter’s decision.
“As soon as you walked on campus, it was surreal because it is a beautiful campus,” Lasseter said. “Everything was outstanding.
“It is kind of like Ashford, a small-town kind of feel and everybody knows each other. It (the campus) is all together. It feels like I am at home.
“Really the academics and everything was great. We (his family) sat down and we talked about it and we felt like it was the greatest place for me to go.”
The school’s law program was also a factor for Lasseter, who plans to be a lawyer.
While he played a variety of positions at Ashford, Lasseter said he hasn’t been told of his role at Sewanee. He said he enjoys playing tight end the most.
“It has a little bit of everything,” Lasseter said. “You get to block, get to run, catch, all of that. It is an all-round great position.”
Ashford coach Robin Tyra said most colleges were looking at the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Lasseter at that position and feels it is his most natural position.
“A lot of people were looking at him at tight end – a big, long guy, runs well enough, catches the ball in space, catches the ball in traffic well,” Tyra said.
Tyra, who was in his first year at Ashford this past season, said Lasseter wasn’t just a versatile athlete, but also a team leader for the Yellow Jackets.
“The guys really believed in him and felt like he was a guy that could lead them,” Tyra said.
Lasseter initially competed for Ashford’s quarterback job during this past offseason, but moved to tight end after DeChristian Newton won the battle. However, injuries to Newton and to his back-up shifted Lasseter back to quarterback in week six of the season and he stayed there the final five games of the season.
He finished the season with a bang, rushing for 219 yards from his QB spot and directing an offense that amassed 418 rushing yards in a 46-27 win over Northside Methodist Academy.
In looking ahead to playing at Sewanee, Lasseter knows he has some improvements to make before reporting in the summer.
“I definitely have to put on some weight, that is for sure,” Lasseter said. “I am at 205, but trying to get to 225. (I also have to work on) my speed, my strength – all the necessities you need at the next level.”
He goes, though, feeling prepared after his playing days at Ashford.
“It has really prepared me for everything. I went through three different coaches in my four years. I have been through everything – different styles – so I am ready for about everything,” Lasseter said.