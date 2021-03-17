Ashford's Lasseter signs with Sewanee

Ashford’s multi-talented John Luke Lasseter fulfilled a lot of roles for the Yellow Jacket football team the past few years from defensive end to tight end, quarterback and a little bit of running back and wide receiver too.

The senior will take his versatile talents to the University of the South, better known as Sewanee. Lasseter signed with the Tennessee school Wednesday. Though now a Division III program, it was an original member of the Southeastern Conference in 1932 until leaving the conference in 1940.

“It was a real blessing,” Lasseter said of signing with Sewanee. “I thank God for everything and (for) my family helping me get this far. This is surreal at this point that I really don’t know what to say.”

Lasseter, who was also a solid basketball player at Ashford, chose the Tiger football program over interest from Huntingdon, Birmingham Southern and North Carolina Wesleyan. A strong reputation in academics plus a scenic campus were factors in Lasseter’s decision.

“As soon as you walked on campus, it was surreal because it is a beautiful campus,” Lasseter said. “Everything was outstanding.

“It is kind of like Ashford, a small-town kind of feel and everybody knows each other. It (the campus) is all together. It feels like I am at home.