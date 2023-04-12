Ashford’s Logan Barnes fired an 80 to win medalist honors Tuesday during a high school golf match involving five teams at Dothan National.

Barnes won by five strokes over Geneva’s Colton Yarbrough, who was runner-up with an 85. Rehobeth’s Ayden Braddy and Landon Cole both tied for third with 86 and were followed by Kingston Chumney of the Rehobeth B team with an 87.

The Rehobeth A team won the meet with a 359 score. The Rehobeth B team was second with a 386 and Geneva third with a 392. Ashford and New Brockton also had golfers at the meet.

Three girls golfers also competed with Geneva’s Laney Cooley and New Brockton’s Morgan Case both finishing with a 100 score.

Dale County’s Lewis wins: Dale County’s Makenzie Lewis shot a 54 to take medalist honors during a girls nine-hole match Tuesday at Highland Oaks Golf Course.

Dale County’s Olivia Rabon was runner-up with a 56.

Houston Academy had several girls compete with Lauren Baker and Mallory Worsham leading the way with a 57 and 58 score, respectively.

Wicksburg was led by Elle Sewell, Sarah Asbill and Reese Strickland with a 58 each.