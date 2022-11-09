Ashford's Money, Geneva's Boswell ink with Troy softball

Ashford’s Savannah Money has recorded more than 500 career strikeouts and Geneva’s Makaley Boswell has hit more than 100 homers, which makes for a strong one-two punch the Troy softball program got when the two signed with the Trojans on Wednesday.

They’ve been teammates on travel ball teams and will now reunite next season on the Troy campus following their senior high school campaigns.

“She’s always been there for me and we’ve played together ever since we were little,” Boswell said of Money. “I think it will be good to have somebody that I know there as well. It releases a lot of pressure.”

Money won’t be the only familiar face for Boswell once getting at Troy. Former Geneva standout Anslee Finch is currently a junior outfielder for the Trojans.

Money and Boswell were signed by first-year Troy coach Eric Newell , who led AUM to an NAIA national championship in 2015 and then guided the program as it transitioned from the NAIA level to Division II prior to the 2017 season.

The two local players shared similar thoughts on what attracted them to Newell and the Troy program.

“Really, the way he introduced himself to me really stuck out,” Money said. “He is very big on his faith and made that known to me. He also talked a lot about his family and I think that was really important, because family is also a team thing, too.”

So too was Boswell impressed by Newell’s personality.

“He has a good faith and I do as well,” Boswell said. “I think he’s a good person overall.”

A season ago, Boswell hit for a .500 average for the Panthers with 10 homers, 13 doubles, 10 triples and 63 RBIs in playing various infield positions. As a pitcher, she posted a 13-6 record with a 3.19 ERA, which included 140 strikeouts.

Geneva softball coach Ashley Holcombe Bell raves more about Boswell’s demeanor than her athletic ability.

“She’s a special athlete – just a special young lady,” Bell said. “You know, some people when they have success are arrogant, but she is the most humble kid that I have ever coached.

“She’s an incredible teammate who always tries to encourage her teammates and help them out. She’s a super-hard worker who plays softball year round.”

While Boswell is small in stature, she’s got plenty of power as witnessed by hitting 105-career homers.

“Her bat in her hands is so fast,” Bell said. “She’s so powerful to be such a smaller girl.”

Boswell says second base is her favorite position, but she just wants to help wherever needed.

She was asked about her strengths and what she also would like to improve on.

“I’m really fast – I’m quick around the bases,” Boswell said. “I field really well. I can be a power hitter, but I’m good at base hits and base running. I think I can get better at probably getting more base hits.”

Money is a dynamic pitcher who gives the Yellow Jackets a chance whenever she’s on the mound. While now considered a strikeout-type pitcher, that wasn’t always the case.

“I would say for a long time strikeouts weren’t my strength,” Money said. “I was more of a groundball pitcher and then over time it’s just gotten better and better, so strikeouts obviously come with that. Strength-wise, I would say spin is really important to me, but being able to grow in speed as well.”

Ashford softball coach Eric Lawrence further breaks down her strengths as a strikeout ace.

“She’s got good velocity,” Lawrence said. “She’s sitting anywhere between 62 and 65 (mph). Then she puts good spin on the ball. Whenever she can do that and move it in and out on the hitters and work a change-up, she’s very effective.

“She had several games where she would have 15-plus strikeouts. If she’s on the mound, I feel like we can play with anybody in the state because she keeps us in the games.”

Lawrence believes Money’s work ethic is what sets her apart from others.

“You don’t become a good pitcher without that work ethic and passion, because it’s difficult,” Lawrence said. “Over the years I’ve seen her progress and just get better and better. Then once she got her confidence, when she got on the mound she felt like she was better than anybody else she was facing. That’s huge when you’re on the mound … you’ve got to have that type of confidence.

“She’s a good pitcher and she loves what she does and that means a lot. You just don’t get to the D-I level without having it.”

Both players also train with Sharon O’Mara at her All Zones Fastpitch Academy in Enterprise. O’Mara is a former pitching coach for the Troy softball program.

“Two very talented young athletes,” O’Mara said. “As far as pitching goes, she’s (Money) got a great variety of spin and velocity. Her overall athleticism is remarkable. I think she’s going to be a multi-purpose athlete at Troy.

“Her (Boswell) bat is obviously a hot thing. She’s one of the best talented hitters out there, especially in the Wiregrass. Her statistics speak for themselves. She’s a hard worker and great athlete.”

Money signed in the Ashford High library during a morning ceremony and Boswell signed in the Geneva High library during the afternoon.

Both were excited for the opportunity to play on the college level and sign in front of family and friends.

“It really means a lot for the school and for the town just to know that even though we come from a small town, you can accomplish great things like this,” Money said.

Boswell said, “I’m still trying to process it. It’s amazing to be able to play on the next level. I don’t think I’ve really comprehended it yet, but I’m excited.”