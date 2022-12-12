Ashford's RaeLeigh Jordan signs with Gulf Coast State College for softball

ASHFORD – There was a time Ashford High’s RaeLeigh Jordan wanted to quit softball following several injuries, but as she signed a scholarship to attend Gulf Coast State College on Monday it signaled staying with the sport was the right decision.

“I went through a spell where I didn’t want to play,” Jordan said. “I was like, ‘I’m done.’”

It’s understandable why Jordan was ready to hang up her cleats after battling through three serious injuries.

Jordan had surgery to repair an ACL tear in her right knee on Nov. 11 of 2021 and missed her junior season. She previously had shoulder surgery before her sophomore season and later re-injured it.

But thanks to the encouragement from Ashford softball coach Eric Lawrence and the continued connection with Gulf Coast coach Scott Thomas, Jordan was offered a chance to sign with the school based in Panama City Beach, Fla., ahead of playing her senior season with the Yellow Jackets.

“Coach Lawrence is probably the reason I’m back playing because he was like, ‘You’re not quitting,’” Jordan said. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know about that coach.’ And he was like, ‘Well, coach Thomas likes you.’ And it just went from there.”

There is much to like about the ability of Jordan, who primarily plays shortstop.

“She could play probably anywhere in the infield,” Lawrence said. “She has a great glove, good arm and good instincts on reading balls.

“I was looking at her stats from her sophomore year and she hit .500 and had over 100 bats and only struck out four times. I think she had 15 doubles. She’s always good about being on base.”

But what perhaps separates Jordan from others is her knowledge of the game.

“She’s like a coach on the field,” Lawrence said. “She was out all season last year with an ACL tear, so she’s in the dugout with me … she’s keeping books and seeing things on the field that I didn’t see. And she was asking me, ‘Coach, why don’t we try this, or did you see that?’ She basically helped me last year as a coach.

“She understands the game really well and at a high level. She’s passionate about playing softball. For her to fight through injuries like she has to get back to the sport and being able to sign to go play at Gulf Coast is a big deal.”

Jordan said she’s been around softball pretty much her whole life.

“My cousins played, so as soon as I was born I was at the softball field and I don’t think I’ve ever stopped going,” Jordan said.

She became a starter at Ashford High in the seventh grade. Only the injuries slowed her, but Jordan says the knee appears stable now.

“It was terrible, but my teammates helped me through it,” Jordan said of not being able to play last season. “It’s (knee) good. I’m back practicing.”

Lawrence is obviously glad to have her back on the field.

“I love the fact how hard she’s had to work to get back to play her senior season,” Lawrence said. “I’m extremely proud to see her accomplish this goal (of signing). This is what she’s worked for since her seventh grade year.”

Jordan has also played travel ball with the Alabama Fury over the years and several of her teammates from that club are now at Gulf Coast, as is Lawrence’s daughter, Barrett.

Besides having friends there, Jordan is impressed with the facilities and is comfortable with the coaching style of Thomas.

“Everybody knows that I dislike the beach, so it’s mainly because of the facilities there and coach Thomas,” Jordan said of signing. “He stuck out more than anybody else to me and my family. Just his demeanor and the way he coaches and the way he protects his players and make sure they are good at all times.”

As for signing in front of family and friends in the Ashford library, Jordan said, “It means a lot, especially for me and my family, because of everything we’ve gone through, so I’m excited.”