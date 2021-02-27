Ashley Carlisle out as Abbeville Christian Academy coach

Ashley Carlisle’s second tenure at Abbeville Christian Academy appears to be over.
Carlisle, who just directed the General football team to the AISA Class A state championship game this past fall and was AISA state coach of the year, has been let go at the Abbeville private school, it was confirmed to the Dothan Eagle on Saturday by Carlisle and ACA Board Chairman Charles Armstrong.
“I am not coming back to Abbeville Christian,” Carlisle said. “The board advised me they are going in a different direction for the next football season.”
Carlisle has been at ACA the last nine years, amassing a 66-46 record with state championship titles in both 2014 and 2015. This past year, he directed Abbeville Christian to a 10-3 record and to the Class A state finals before losing in the championship to Crenshaw Christian.
Carlisle also guided the Generals from 2001-03 and has a career record of 73-60.
He was also Abbeville Christian’s head baseball coach and led teams to state championship titles in 2003, 2004 and 2016.
He coached the General baseball team in the first two games this season, including Monday night, but said he is no longer coaching baseball either. Assistant coaches Mark Murphy and Brian Early directed the team this weekend during the Pike Liberal Arts tournament.
Carlisle said he is also no longer athletic director or a teacher at the school
Armstrong also confirmed Carlisle’s dismissal in an interview Saturday afternoon with the Dothan Eagle.
“The board just made that decision to go in another direction for next year,” Armstrong said. “We certainly appreciate all he has done for ACA during his tenure and wish him the best in what he is doing going forward.”
Armstrong was asked what prompted the board decision and he simply replied, “That is really all I have to say about it.”
Then asked if anything happened during the last week that prompted the move, Armstrong said, “I don’t have any other comments about it.”
Carlisle said he was informed of the move by a board member on Wednesday. When asked what rationale was given by the board member for the release, he only said, “They just told me they are going in a different direction.”
Carlisle added, “I have not done anything wrong and there isn’t anything going on.”
Armstrong said the school was starting the process of taking “applications and resumes just like normal,” but did not indicate a time frame for a hire.
Carlisle, a Brantley graduate, has been a coach at six different programs – Crenshaw Christian, Lowndes Academy, Bessemer Academy in the AISA and at Leeds and Lincoln in the AHSAA.
As a player and a coach, he has been a part of 13 state championships. In the 2015-16 academic year, the Generals won state titles in boys sports of football, basketball and baseball with Carlisle leading the football and baseball crowns.
After leaving ACA in the spring of 2004, Carlisle went to Bessemer Academy as head baseball coach and an assistant football coach. While at Bessemer, he was part of a state championship team in football.
He then spent six years at Leeds High School, serving as offensive coordinator in football and as head baseball coach. The Green Wave won two state football titles (2008, 2010) and won four area titles in baseball, making the state playoffs all six years.
In the year prior to returning to Abbeville Christina, he coached at Lincoln as the offensive coordinator in football, helping the Golden Bears to a 7-5 record and the second round of the state playoffs, and was also head coach of a first-round state playoff team in baseball.