Ashley Carlisle out as Abbeville Christian Academy coach

Carlisle said he is also no longer athletic director or a teacher at the school

Armstrong also confirmed Carlisle’s dismissal in an interview Saturday afternoon with the Dothan Eagle.

“The board just made that decision to go in another direction for next year,” Armstrong said. “We certainly appreciate all he has done for ACA during his tenure and wish him the best in what he is doing going forward.”

Armstrong was asked what prompted the board decision and he simply replied, “That is really all I have to say about it.”

Then asked if anything happened during the last week that prompted the move, Armstrong said, “I don’t have any other comments about it.”

Carlisle said he was informed of the move by a board member on Wednesday. When asked what rationale was given by the board member for the release, he only said, “They just told me they are going in a different direction.”

Carlisle added, “I have not done anything wrong and there isn’t anything going on.”

Armstrong said the school was starting the process of taking “applications and resumes just like normal,” but did not indicate a time frame for a hire.