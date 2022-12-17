ASWA all-state high school team features 46 Dothan Eagle coverage players

With several teams showing drastic improvement, high school football in the Wiregrass saw an upswing in 2022 with nine teams reaching the second round of the state playoffs and eight teams winning eight or more games with two teams finishing the regular season unbeaten.

More evidence of the improved play came from members of the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which recognized 46 players from the Dothan Eagle coverage area with some form of accolades in releasing its all-state team. The total is up from last year’s 30 all-star selections.

Of this year’s 46 honorees, 17 are first-team all-state selections, 21 second team and eight as honorable mention all-state.

Charles Henderson, the Class 5A state runner-up which finished 12-2 after going 2-8 last year, had six honorees, including three on the first team. The three first teamers were Jy’won Boyd at wide receiver, Zion Grady at defensive line and Damien Hart at linebacker.

The other Trojan honorees were offensive lineman Benton Dunn on the second team and quarterback Parker Adams and punter Nik Peerson as honorable mention selections.

Ariton, which went 10-2 and reached the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, had four first-team selections – the most of any Wiregrass program. Earning those nods were Landon Tyler at wide receiver, Christian Brown at defensive line, CJ McNabb at linebacker and Ian Senn at defensive back.

Dothan, which improved from 4-6 last year to 8-4 this year and reached the second round of the Class 7A playoffs, had two players named to the first team – running back Raymon Blackmon and offensive lineman Jamarius Stanyard.

Eufaula had two players selected first team in offensive lineman Patrick Screws and defensive lineman Yhonzae Pierre, two dominating up-front players who will sign with a college program this week. Screws has committed to Georgia Tech, but received a recent offer from Ole Miss, while Pierre has committed to Alabama.

The area had three players chosen first team in Class 3A – Pike County’s Ian Foster at wide receiver, Houston Academy’s Lucius Renshaw at kicker and Daleville’s Omarion Pinckney at the athlete spot. All three were part of improved teams with Pike County going from 0-9 to 8-4, Houston Academy 6-5 to 10-1 and Daleville from 0-10 to 3-7.

In addition to the four first teamers from Ariton, Abbeville’s Wautavious Conley was named first team in Class 2A, receiving the honor in the athlete spot.

Elba’s Alvin Henderson, who led the Wiregrass area in rushing with 2,636 yards (219.7 a game) and 46 touchdowns, was named first team running back in Class 1A. Teammate Alex Wisecup, a kicker, was also selected first team.

Renshaw and Wisecup were two of three Wiregrass kickers to receive accolades. G.W. Long kicker Tanner Patton was second team in Class 2A.

The area also had three punters honored – Kinston’s Cale Sumblin on Class 1A second team and Charles Henderson’s Peerson and Opp’s Robbie Gafford in 3A honorable mention.

The list of second- team honorees included Enterprise’s Mykel Johnson (Class 7A athlete), along with Headland’s Caleb Dozier (wide receiver) and Jaxon Williams (athlete) and Carroll’s Kevonte Dickerson (offensive line) and Karmelo Overton (linebacker) in Class 5A.

Six players earned second team in Class 3A – Houston Academy’s Will Wells (wide receiver) and Ethan Coachman (defensive line), Opp’s Terry Davis (running back), Nelson Hall (linebacker) and Gray Jennings (athlete) plus Daleville’s Jeremiah Moore (defensive line).

Six area players were chosen second team in Class 2A, including four from G.W. Long. In addition to Patton, Austin Kerchner (defensive line), Brayden Whitehead (defensive back) and Bryson Hughes (athlete) were Rebel players honored.

Also making second team in Class 2A were Goshen’s Jamari McClure (running back) and Samson’s Logan Smith (defensive lineman).

Elba’s Cameron Gray (defensive back) joined Kinston’s Sumblin as a second-team selection in Class 1A. Connor Jones of Abbeville Christian was tabbed second team in the AISA.

Receiving honorable mention all-state were Enterprise’s Aiden White (Class 7A athlete), Adams and Peerson from Charles Henderson in Class 5A, Houston Academy’s Jeb Daughtry (running back), Pike County’s Keith Williams (offensive lineman) and Opp’s Gafford in 3A along with Wicksburg’s Jaylen Murry (2A running back) and Elba’s Kyle Smith (1A offensive lineman).

Eleven players earned all-state accolades for the second straight season. Eufaula’s Screws and Pierre jumped up from second team to first team, Ariton’s Senn from honorable mention to first team and Foster, who played at Pike Liberal Arts last season, moved up from second to first team.

The others who repeated were Enterprise’s Johnson (first team last year), Houston Academy’s Wells (second team), Opp’s Hall (honorable mention), G.W. Long’s Patton (first team), Whitehead (second team), Charles Henderson’s Peerson (honorable mention) and Wicksburg’s Murry (second team).

See other stories on dothaneagle.com for stats on all the local kids and the list of the entire all-state team.