Auburn’s offensive line prepares to handle disruptive Texas A&M front

"There's nothing like experience. Both those guys haven't had a lot. Trox has had some in the past, but there's nothing like getting out there. They both competed extremely hard, and we'll need those guys ready this week.”

Auburn center Nick Brahms echoed his coach’s words about the Tigers’ two tackles. The junior said he has full confidence in both players, adding they’ve been preparing all year for a chance like this and they understand it is an opportunity to prove themselves. Brahms explained the two have a lot of talent, and the experience they garnered against the Crimson Tide is something they can grow from.

If Hamm is unavailable, Brahms will line up with three new starting linemen around him compared to the start of the season, with the only holdover being left guard Tashawn Manning.

Brahms also applauded right guard Keiondre Jones — who took over after Brandon Council suffered a season-ending injury against Ole Miss on Oct. 24 — saying he’s held up well and is another linemen he has full confidence in.

Brahms, Jones and the rest of the line will need to show up ready to go against the Aggies.