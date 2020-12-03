Auburn’s offensive line prepares to handle disruptive Texas A&M front

AUBURN - The Auburn offensive line has dealt with its share of injuries this season, and that was the case once again coming out of the Iron Bowl. With the look of the line very much in question, the Tigers will have to be ready when they go up against a strong Texas A&M front on Saturday.
Auburn entered last Saturday’s game against Alabama with questions at offensive tackle, and the answers the team has received since the 42-13 loss were less than ideal.
Left tackle Alec Jackson did not play against the Crimson Tide and had hand surgery Monday that will keep him out of the Texas A&M game; right tackle Brodarious Hamm started the game but was ultimately unable to play in the second half.
Hamm, who left the Tennessee game on Nov. 21 early and played against Alabama with a brace on his left knee, is questionable entering Saturday’s game. If the junior is unable to go, the Tigers will likely turn to junior Brenden Coffey again at right tackle with fellow junior Austin Troxell at left tackle.
Based on what Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn saw in Tuscaloosa, he was pleased with how Troxell and Coffey handled their new assignments.
“You know, I think they competed. They competed extremely hard,” Malzahn said. “I think that experience they're getting is really going to help them this week and the next week.
"There's nothing like experience. Both those guys haven't had a lot. Trox has had some in the past, but there's nothing like getting out there. They both competed extremely hard, and we'll need those guys ready this week.”
Auburn center Nick Brahms echoed his coach’s words about the Tigers’ two tackles. The junior said he has full confidence in both players, adding they’ve been preparing all year for a chance like this and they understand it is an opportunity to prove themselves. Brahms explained the two have a lot of talent, and the experience they garnered against the Crimson Tide is something they can grow from.
If Hamm is unavailable, Brahms will line up with three new starting linemen around him compared to the start of the season, with the only holdover being left guard Tashawn Manning.
Brahms also applauded right guard Keiondre Jones — who took over after Brandon Council suffered a season-ending injury against Ole Miss on Oct. 24 — saying he’s held up well and is another linemen he has full confidence in.
Brahms, Jones and the rest of the line will need to show up ready to go against the Aggies.
Texas A&M’s defensive line has been among the SEC’s best this fall. The Aggies sit second in rushing defense (87.1 yard allowed per game), first in tackles for loss per game (6.6), third in sacks per game (2.7) and have played an important role in Texas A&M only allowing 22.4 points per game.
Brahms fully understands the challenge he and his fellow linemen will be facing when Texas A&M comes to town.
“They're big guys. They can stop the run. They can pass rush. They're a good defense, man,” Brahms said. “They get after the quarterback. I've seen good things from them. Their d-line, especially, is really good. The linebackers obviously are, too. They're a really good team.”
Malzahn commended the Aggies’ front as well, saying they’re disruptive, experienced, and athletic. He said Texas A&M has several players who are able to pass rush, but at the same time they’ve played very well against the run all season.
Malzahn said the key for the Tigers is to once again be balanced on offense, something they were unable to do against Alabama. Auburn never successfully established the run against the Crimson Tide, and that objective gets even harder this week with running backs Tank Bigsby and D.J. Williams questionable entering Saturday.
Those questions at running back put an even bigger onus on Brahms and company to hold the line, whether it’s Bigsby or Williams taking carries or Shaun Shivers and Mark-Antony Richards instead.
The Tigers’ offensive line left the Iron Bowl beat up — both figuratively and literally — but after Tuesday’s practice Brahms liked what he saw. He stressed how important it was to move on after the rivalry loss, and from what he’s seen he and his fellow linemen are set to do just that.
“You have to flush it,” Brahms said. “We've got another opponent this week, a top-five team in Texas A&M. Pretty positive today. Good vibes. Everybody's working hard. We're looking forward to the next opponent.”
