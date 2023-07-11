The 12U Ozone State Tournament championship was like the other three games this week for AUM Green – a blowout victory.

The Montgomery team finished undefeated at the tournament at Dothan’s G. Marvin Lewis Youth Sports Complex, earning the state title with a 12-2 win over Auburn Blue on Tuesday.

AUM Green won four tournament games by double digits and outscored opponents 54-9 overall. They captured Alabama’s spot to the World Series in Ruston, La., on Aug. 4.

In Tuesday’s championship, AUM pitcher Mason Henry allowed only two hits and two runs over four innings, striking out 10 and walking one.

AUM finished with 11 hits, led by two-hit games from Henry and Spencer Johnson. Johnson drove in two runs and Henry one. Xavier McElveen hit a two-run homer and Parker Dunlap had a run-scoring double and a RBI sacrifice fly. Taylor Stiner added a RBI triple.

Inman Moore hit a two-run homer to account for the Auburn Blue scoring.

Auburn Blue 14, Opelika 3: Auburn Blue advanced to the championship by beating Opelika 14-3 in a Tuesday morning elimination game.

After Opelika scored once in the top of the first, Auburn seized command with six in the bottom half and added three runs in the both the third and fifth and two in the fourth.

Inman Moore and Brewer Hussey paced Auburn’s 18-hit attack as both 3-for-3 with a homer. Moore drove in three runs and Hussey two. Thad Swarztentruber, Cannon Yates, Dane Wells and Nicolas King all had two hits each with Swarztentruber, Wells and King driving in a run each. Hudson Olive added a hit and two runs batted in.

Carter Lowe pitched all five innings for Auburn, striking out six, while giving up four hits and two earned runs.

Ashton Keith had two of the four Opelika hits and drove in a run. Grant Spencer and Dax McCracken both drove in one run.