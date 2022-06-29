Aussie national softball team engages with locals

Southern hospitality and southern heat greeted the Australian national softball team when it arrived in Dothan Tuesday and held a clinic Wednesday morning before preparing to take on the Wiregrass All Stars in an exhibition Thursday night at the Westgate Softball Complex.

Known as the Aussie Spirit, the team participated in the Canada Cup last week and then split into three different groups to take different flights from Vancouver to Atlanta before reuniting and busing to Dothan.

Clare Warwick, a shortstop/third baseman on the team, was on a flight that left Vancouver around midnight to fly first to Houston before quickly catching a connecting flight to Atlanta.

“We had a really long travel day to get across from Vancouver, but once we got here the hospitality we received was un-rivaled,” Warwick said. “Everyone was so lovely and kind and welcoming. They gave us an amazing dinner and some welcoming gifts. We were chatting among ourselves and we’re just overwhelmed with the amount of support.”

More than a hundred young softball players took part in a clinic on Wednesday as the Australian players gave instruction for three hours.

“We’ve never done anything like this with the Aussie Spirit, so we were so excited to know that we were going to be able to come out here and meet some of the local young up-and-coming stars and we’ve had so much fun,” Warwick said during a break in the clinic. “They are listening to what we have to say and they are engaging and asking questions.”

On Thursday night starting at 6 at the Westgate Softball Complex, the Aussie Spirit will play an exhibition game against the Wiregrass All Stars, which are 15 former high school standouts that are currently on a college roster or have recently completed their college career. The public is encouraged to attend and there is no cost for admission.

The Australian national team will take part in the World Games in Birmingham beginning July 9. The World Games 2022 showcases the talents of more than 3,600 world-class athletes from 107 countries competing in 34 different sports.

Besides playing in Dothan, the team will play exhibition games in Columbus, Ga., on Monday against Japan and Team USA and then play another exhibition in Oxford before traveling to Birmingham.

“We know as a program in Australia we’re quite remote and we don’t have as many chances to come together as a team, so being here gives us that opportunity to not only train as a team, but get these quality games,” Warwick said. “So it’s not just adapting to the heat, but getting that good, quality competition, which we’ve been lacking the last couple of years. On top of being remote, we’ve had COVID and we haven’t been able to get the competition we need.”

The idea of the Aussie Spirit playing the Wiregrass All Stars was set into motion after Australian coach Laing Harrow made contact with Australian native Sharon O’Mara, a former pitching coach at Troy University and owner of All Zones Fastpitch Academy in Enterprise since 2014, about the possibility of arranging some exhibitions before the World Games.

“We probably started talking four months ago,” Harrow said. “I think coming to another community here and see this sort of engagement is great for the sport and great for our girls to experience a different culture and hospitality.

“You always hear about the southern hospitality, but to experience it firsthand is absolutely amazing. We’re just excited to be here and we’re looking forward to the game.”

Getting acclimated to the hot conditions was also part of the reasoning for getting into Alabama early ahead of the World Games.

“The locals are saying this isn’t too bad, but I know our girls are sweating already,” Harrow said with a chuckle. “We were freezing up there (Vancouver) and it just warmed up the last few days. We knew we weren’t going to need jumpers (sweaters) down here. In Australia we’re in our winter, so some areas are quite cold – getting into the minuses.”

“I would say we would struggle if we came in (to World Games) a couple of days before and didn’t experience this sort of temperature.”

Harrow said his team prides itself on defense and is eager to face some strong pitching before getting to Birmingham.

“Hitting is always an interesting topic with our team,” Harrow said. “The higher velocity (pitches) we see, sometimes we struggle a little bit with that, so we’re hoping to see a little bit of that higher velocity before the World Games so we feel comfortable in the box when we get there.”

Members of the Wiregrass All Stars who will take on the Aussie Spirit are: KJ Braswell (Dothan/Wallace-Dothan), Liz Rodebaugh (Dale County/Chattanooga), Sheonte Barginere (Brantley/North West Florida), Emily Boin (Wickburg/Lindsay Wilson Ky.), Emma Faulk (Enterprise/AUM), Morgan Ferguson (G.W. Long/AUM), Emma Houston (Providence/ Wallace-Dothan), Shellie Littlefield (Rehobeth/Coastal South), Hannah Mynard (Enterprise/West Alabama), Collier Peaden (Dothan/Gulf Coast), Makayla Peters (Rehobeth/Gulf Coast), Theresa Reynolds (Wicksburg/ESCC), Jabby Terrell (Dothan/Gulf Coast), Natalie Turner (Dothan/Southern Union) and Nicole Turner (Dothan/Southern Union).

The Wiregrass All Stars coaches are Kasey Cooper, the former Dothan, Auburn University and Team USA standout, Ashley Holcombe Bell, who coaches Geneva High and was a Team USA member after starring at the University of Alabama, and Jaala Torrence, a former Dothan standout who is currently a player for Alabama, are the members of the coaching staff.