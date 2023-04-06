MONTGOMERY --- The second time around turned out to be special for Austin Cross.

A year ago as a junior at Pike Liberal Arts, Cross was a finalist for the AISA state player of the year award, but Autauga Academy’s Robert Rose was selected the winner.

This year, Cross was a finalist in AHSAA Class 5A after transferring in the offseason to Charles Henderson. This time, he earned the player of the year award from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Cross, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, was chosen the 5A winner over Cam-Ron Dooley of state champion Valley and Guntersville’s Brandon Fussell.

The announcement came during the ASWA’s Basketball Player of the Year Banquet presented by ALFA Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association on Thursday at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel.

The Wiregrass had one other finalist in Elba standout A’Lyric Whitfield in Class 1A girls. However, Ace Austin of state champion Spring Garden was chosen that winner.

Winning the state player of the year award capped off a special two days for Cross. On Wednesday, he signed to play at Florida Coastal Prep Academy in Destin, Fla.

“I didn’t expect anything,” said Cross, admitting he tried to not get too over-hyped beforehand about possibly winning POY. “Last year, I didn’t win it. This year, my competition was really good too. I came up here just glad to be a finalist. This year I actually won it. I am grateful the voters thought I was the best.”

Cross, who won two state titles while at Pike Liberal Arts, said the award capped his high school career.

“This is like the last thing I didn’t have,” Cross said. “I had a championship and all the other things. I just didn’t have the player of the year, so it feels good.”

Cross amassed 22.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals a game this past season, helping Charles Henderson to a 25-6 record and to Class 5A state runner-up honors. He had the most 3-pointers in the Wiregrass with 112 made during the season (3.6 per game) and was one of the area’s top free-throw shooters, hitting 85.2 percent (115-of-135).

Moments prior to Thursday’s announcement, the Trojan standout said he wasn’t sure if he was going to win the award, but felt he had a shot.

“The Valley dude beat me in the state championship and the Guntersville dude averaged one more point than me,” Cross said. “I probably had the best of both as I made it to the state championship game and averaged a lot. It was probably close.”

While known for his shooting abilities, especially on 3-pointers and at the free-throw line, Cross said he values another part of his game.

“Obviously, my shooting abilities (is the top thing), but I also like my passing,” Cross said.

“That is a very underrated part of my game. Although I shoot almost every time I get it, but when I can I love the passing and making flashy passes.”

After playing in the private school division at Pike Liberal Arts, Cross decided to test his game this year at the AHSAA level at Charles Henderson, transferring to the Trojan program under head coach Timothy Fayson.

“It was awesome,” Cross said. “I am so thankful for coach Fayson and Charles Henderson (for allowing me to) transfer there. It was a great move. It was the best thing for me. I loved it. We had a great season. We got to the state championship. We couldn’t get the job done, but I will remember this season forever.”

One of the big reasons he felt the move was a positive one was because of the opportunity to play a higher level of competition and at bigger venues, such as Birmingham’s 18,000-seat Legacy Arena for the state tournament. Legacy Arena is home to the Birmingham Squadron.

“Obviously, the competition was way better,” Cross said. “We were playing good teams consistently. I can only remember four games where we absolutely blew teams out.

"At Pike Lib, it was almost every other game. Playing in the state championship, we were playing at the G League (home) in Birmingham and there were a lot of people there compared to Montgomery and the AISA championship.”

With his high school career complete, Cross is set to move on, starting at Florida Coastal Prep.

“I felt I needed an extra year before going to college because college is a different level, a different monster and I need another year to grow and mature,” Cross said. “I will stay in the weight room the whole summer and keep working on my game, adding stuff to it. I just need a little more time.”

Elba’s Whitfield was glad to be a part of Thursday’s banquet. In addition to Spring Garden’s Austin, the other finalist was the reigning 1A player of the year in Linden’s Timya Thurman.

“It felt good (to be here),” Whitfield said. “I was not upset I didn’t get it. I was just happy I made it here.”

Whitfield, a 5-foot-6 sophomore guard, led all girls players in the Wiregrass in scoring, averaging 23.4 points a game. She also earned 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.3 blocks a game. Whitfield helped lead the Tigers to a 25-6 record and to the Class 1A state semifinals.

“I think I played good this year,” Whitfield said. “I felt I did better than my previous years. I improved a lot.”

Whitfield said “my shooting and definitely my dribbling” were major areas of improvement as well as her leadership and communication with teammates.

The Tiger standout was already looking ahead to her junior season.

“I just want to get better at what I know I can get better on and hopefully come back here,” Whitfield said.

All the state player of year award winners were announced as well as the state’s Miss Basketball and Mr. Basketball honorees during Thursday’s banquet.

Hoover center Reniya Kelly was named Miss Basketball and Baker’s Labaron Philon was selected Mr. Basketball.

Below are the award winners from Thursday.

MISS BASKETBALL

Reniya Kelly, Hoover

MR. BASKETBALL

Labaron Philon, Baker

SUPER ALL-STATE

(top 5 players regardless of classification)

GIRLS

Reniya Kelly, Hoover

Leah Brooks, Hazel Green

Syriah Daniels, Auburn

Ace Austin, Spring Garden

Jorda Crook, Ohatchee

BOYS

Labaron Philon, Baker

Caleb Holt, Buckhorn

John Broom, Jacksonville

Chase McCarty, Westminster-Huntsville

Win Miller, Vestavia Hills

CLASS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

GIRLS

7A: Reniya Kelly, Hoover

6A: Leah Brooks, Hazel Green

5A: Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville

4A: Chloe Siegel, Deshler

3A: Jorda Crook, Ohatchee

2A: Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible

1A: Ace Austin, Spring Garden

AISA: Grace Davis, Clarke Prep

BOYS

7A: Labaron Philon, Baker

6A: Caleb Holt, Buckhorn

5A: Austin Cross, Charles Henderson

4A: John Broom, Jacksonville

3A: Alex Odam, Piedmont

2A: Jacob StClair, Sand Rock

1A: Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville

AISA: Jacob Wilson, Macon-East