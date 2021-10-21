Austin leads Rehobeth to victory over Northside Methodist Academy

REHOBETH – The game plan was quite simple, really.
Put the ball in the hands of durable senior running back Brandon Austin and watch him go.
Austin carried the ball 38 times and rushed for 251 yards and four touchdowns during Rehobeth’s 32-8 home win over Northside Methodist Academy on Thursday night.
When he went over the 250-yard mark in the fourth quarter – also putting him over 1,000 yards rushing for the season – timeout was called and Austin exited the game.
“I didn’t want to run the score up … but for his senior year I wanted for him to get to 1,000 yards,” Rehobeth coach Pate Harrison said. “That’s why we got him off the field as soon as he got it and celebrated him and tried to make it special.”
He had compiled 143 yards by halftime on 20 carries as the Rebels led 25-0 at the break – which included touchdown runs of 11, 8 and 4 yards by Austin.
“He had 51 carries last week,” Harrison said. “He didn’t play hardly any in the first three games with a high ankle sprain, so that’s why his numbers aren’t where they normally are, and we threw the ball a lot more this year.”
Austin had a big smile on his face following what was the final game of his high school career as Rehobeth ended the season with a 4-6 record – winning the first two games of the season and the last two.
He was asked if he ever got tired carrying the football so many times?
“Yes sir, extremely tired,” Austin said.
But he loved every minute of it.
“It felt great knowing the team had a lot of faith in me,” Austin said. “I have a whole lot of belief in my O-line. I’m so proud of my team. It just feels amazing.”
While Austin was the star offensively, the Rehobeth defense shined on that side of the football.
The Knights’ points came on a 75-yard kickoff return from Jadyn Watkins to begin the second half and a safety in the final minute of the game.
“Our defense played well the last couple of games, really, and they’re all coming back except for one, so it’s something for us to build on and try and get better for next year,” Harrison said.
Northside Methodist was playing without several of its starters, including standout quarterback Carter Stevens, for undisclosed reasons.
Still, the Knights showed plenty of fight in the final two quarters despite being down four touchdowns by intermission.
“Our kids fight,” NMA coach Toby Greene said. “We didn’t have much fight in the first half, but Rehobeth had a lot to do with that. They’re a much bigger school. We didn’t play four quarters of football.
“I know the scoreboard might not show it, but I thought our defense really played hard. We didn’t get many first downs at all on offense to help ourselves. We didn’t execute some things and didn’t block well, but Rehobeth definitely has a big school defensive line.”
Rehobeth scored on its second, third, fourth and fifth drives of the game to take the big lead.
Austin’s first TD run came over the right side from 11 yards out with 5:32 to play in the first quarter. The PAT kick was missed. Austin scored on an 8-yard run up the middle with 57 seconds left in the opening period to make it 12-0 – again the PAT was missed.
With 9:38 to play in the half, it was Austin taking a direct snap and scoring form 4 yards out. The extra point kick was made this time, putting the score at 19-0.
The final points of the first half came when back-up quarterback J.T. Collins connected over the middle with tight end Luke Odom, who ran to his left after making the catch and made a strong run into the end zone of 43 yards.
After Watkins’ long kickoff return gave the Knights their first points to open the second half, Rehobeth responded with an impressive 11-play, 62-yard drive to score.
A 17-yard pass from Shelton Arroyo to Will Jordan got the Rebels to the 14 before Austin carried the next three times, including the final 8 yards for the touchdown. Austin carried the ball eight times in the drive.
When Austin wasn’t carrying the football, sophomore Brayden Hardy ripped off some nice runs. He carried the ball 10 times for 64 yards.
The Northside defense did come up with a nice safety with 26 seconds left when Hardy was stuffed in the backfield on a 3rd-and-14 play from the Rebels’ 2.
Braylen Clements picked up 78 yards rushing for NMA, much of that coming on hard running in the second half. Watkins, normally a running back/slot receiver, started at quarterback in place of Stevens.
He completed one pass in 15 tries for 9 yards and was intercepted once, that being by Devin Singletary.
“I thought Jadyn handled the moment well,” Greene said. “He missed some throws, but he got the ball out quick and I saw some good things in Jadyn.”
While Rehobeth’s season came to an end, Northside Methodist (2-6) plays a final game next Thursday at Ashford.
“They’ve shown up every week to play and they’ll show up Monday ready to practice,” Greene said of his team. “We’ve got one game left and we’ll try to go get that one.”
