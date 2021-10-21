Austin leads Rehobeth to victory over Northside Methodist Academy

“I know the scoreboard might not show it, but I thought our defense really played hard. We didn’t get many first downs at all on offense to help ourselves. We didn’t execute some things and didn’t block well, but Rehobeth definitely has a big school defensive line.”

Rehobeth scored on its second, third, fourth and fifth drives of the game to take the big lead.

Austin’s first TD run came over the right side from 11 yards out with 5:32 to play in the first quarter. The PAT kick was missed. Austin scored on an 8-yard run up the middle with 57 seconds left in the opening period to make it 12-0 – again the PAT was missed.

With 9:38 to play in the half, it was Austin taking a direct snap and scoring form 4 yards out. The extra point kick was made this time, putting the score at 19-0.

The final points of the first half came when back-up quarterback J.T. Collins connected over the middle with tight end Luke Odom, who ran to his left after making the catch and made a strong run into the end zone of 43 yards.

After Watkins’ long kickoff return gave the Knights their first points to open the second half, Rehobeth responded with an impressive 11-play, 62-yard drive to score.