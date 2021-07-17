Back to normal? Prep coaches welcome season without stringent COVID restrictions

A year after enduring the daily worries of COVID-19 virus protocols, possible stoppage in play and even forfeits, Wiregrass high school football coaches are hoping for a smoother 2021 season.
With just two weeks to go before opening practices and five weeks before season openers, teams in Alabama appear set to start this year without any of the protocols from last year.
It will be a welcomed relief a year after there were 44 games involving Wiregrass teams canceled because of COVID or the protocol of contact tracing, some leading to required forfeits. Some games were moved to bigger venues to allow more fans through the gates above the limited percentage capacity set by state associations. Other games were added to replace canceled contests to recoup lost revenue or to stay in game shape.
In short, the schedule from week to week constantly changed.
In addition, athletes – like their fellow classmates – had classes moved to ZOOM or to other means at home in many cases, some for a limited time, others for the entire academic year.
Most school systems are hopeful to be back in the classrooms and have a normal athletic routine this fall.
“It will help tremendously with getting them (athletes) back to a normal routine,” Goshen head coach Don Moore said Friday during the Encore Sports Medicine Annual Coaches Day/Media Day at Highland Oaks Golf Course.
Moore said having players back on campus full-time helps with discipline.
“Any time you can keep the kids on campus, so you can have eyes on them every day is a huge plus,” Moore said. “You are making sure they are doing what they are supposed to be doing.”
Goshen and fellow county program Pike County were hit hard by COVID last year. Both programs had non-region games canceled by its school board. They were allowed to play only mandated region games.
Barbour County’s athletic program also suffered as its school board canceled participation in all athletics for the academic year. Jaguar Athletic Director Joe Biggs, in a recent Dothan Eagle phone interview, said current plans have athletics returning in 2021.
“We will offer sports for the upcoming year,” Biggs said.
The many protocols – designed to protect each athlete from potential exposure from another player – prevented teams from building chemistry like past years, said Pike County head coach Fred Holland.
“It would be great (to be in a regular routine),” Holland said. “It will allow us to have a little bit more freedom to have that camaraderie between each other, not only on the field, but in the locker room because with COVID we were so limited in the things we were doing,
“I believe in the camaraderie part with the guys and brotherhood. With COVID, we were so limited with the guys not doing anything together after practice like meals or a lot of other things we did to bring teams together.
“Once it (practice) was over, go home, you can’t stay in the parking lot and limit the people you ride home with. We are a small community and our guys share a lot whether it is riding home and things like that, but some of that was taken away.”
Geneva head coach Les Sanders, whose team had to forfeit a key region game late last season because of a positive COVID test, hopes to never see the craziness of last year.
“I think the key word (for this year) is stable because you didn’t know from day to day what would happen last year,” Sanders said. “It was like the game we had to forfeit. I found out on a Saturday night and we are about to play a region game that gives us an outside chance for the second or third spot in the region.
"I never thought in my 27 years of coaching that I would have to forfeit a game (for a pandemic). We didn’t see any kid for 13 days then had a walk through then went on the road to play St. James.”
Dothan was another program that was dealt a lot of COVID headaches last year. In all, the Wolves had six games lined up before and during the season that eventually got canceled because of virus-related issues.
A highly-anticipated preseason game with powerhouse Hoover plus the regular-season opener against Park Crossing were canceled because of a positive test on the team and the required contact tracing procedures. Dothan had another game canceled a few weeks later because of an opponent’s COVID positive test.
Wolves head coach Smitty Grider said the COVID issues plus a few off the field problems sent the team spiraling during a “difficult” 2-7 season.
“COVID definitely had a big impact on us from the quarantine situation, to contract tracing, cases within the team and the way we had to handle it from our administration from shutting us down and not allowing to practice really affected our season,” Grider said. “We never really recovered from it.”
Overall last year, there 94 schedule changes among the 33 Dothan Eagle Alabama coverage teams over the 11-week regular season because of cancellations, added games and date and game site changes – an average of 8.5 changes a week. Most were COVID related, though 14 games were moved up a night because of potential worries with Hurricane Sally moving inland and seven games were moved because of stadium or construction issues.
All 33 Alabama teams in the Dothan Eagle coverage area had some sort of schedule change, either by COVID or weather. Of those, 23 had a game canceled by COVID, either on its side or with the opponent. The other 10 – Eufaula, Ashford, Dale County, Abbeville, Elba, Geneva County, Elba, Kinston, Samson and Abbeville Christian – avoided any COVID issues for game nights, but had a weather or an updated addition to the schedule.
Overall, 11 area teams had to forfeit a game and seven received a forfeit.
Geneva’s Sanders, whose team still made the playoffs last year despite the forfeit and dealing each week with COVID concerns, hopes his players remember how they overcame last year’s adversity.
“To make the playoffs was a testament to our kids,” Sanders said. “We have grown from that, so I am hoping on the back end we reap some benefits from that crazy year.”
The other Wiregrass teams are hoping for the same – as well as a lot smoother 2021 season.