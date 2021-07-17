Back to normal? Prep coaches welcome season without stringent COVID restrictions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I believe in the camaraderie part with the guys and brotherhood. With COVID, we were so limited with the guys not doing anything together after practice like meals or a lot of other things we did to bring teams together.

“Once it (practice) was over, go home, you can’t stay in the parking lot and limit the people you ride home with. We are a small community and our guys share a lot whether it is riding home and things like that, but some of that was taken away.”

Geneva head coach Les Sanders, whose team had to forfeit a key region game late last season because of a positive COVID test, hopes to never see the craziness of last year.

“I think the key word (for this year) is stable because you didn’t know from day to day what would happen last year,” Sanders said. “It was like the game we had to forfeit. I found out on a Saturday night and we are about to play a region game that gives us an outside chance for the second or third spot in the region.

"I never thought in my 27 years of coaching that I would have to forfeit a game (for a pandemic). We didn’t see any kid for 13 days then had a walk through then went on the road to play St. James.”