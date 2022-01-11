Balanced effort powers Enterprise over Jeff Davis

“That’s (sickness) is some of it, some of it’s coming from injuries, some of it is just awful things like deaths in families … things like that. It’s been strange with the distractions in that sense.

“When you’re able to throw multiple guys in and teams have to prepare for 12, 13, 14 guys, it makes it really tough on teams. With us, it could be anybody’s night. It’s a really unselfish, together group, so they’re happy for each other.”

The Wildcats led 12-6 in the early going after baskets by Terry, Mykel Johnson, Keion Dunlap, Quentin Hayes, a free throw by Trevon Kemmerlin and a 3-pointer by Mitchell.

A dunk by Terry off an alley-oop pass right before the end of the first quarter put the Wildcats up 19-10.

Enterprise started the second quarter with a made 3-pointer by Hayes and an inside basket by Hines – the seventh Wildcat to score in the game at that point – to lead 24-10 before both teams went cold from the field against some strong defense.

Enterprise led 28-19 going to the dressing room at halftime.