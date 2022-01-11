Balanced effort powers Enterprise over Jeff Davis

ENTERPRISE – Talk about balanced scoring … six different Enterprise players accounted for its first 12 points during a 77-58 home victory over Jeff Davis on Tuesday night in high school boys basketball.
The early scoring output certainly proved to be a sign of things to come as the Wildcats got solid play from a deep, talented roster throughout the game in improving to 15-4 overall, 2-0 in Class 7A, Area 3.
The dominating victory marked the second for Enterprise over Jeff Davis (17-6 overall, 1-3 region), which was the No. 2-ranked team in the state going into this week’s play. The Wildcats, ranked ninth in the state, beat the Vols 70-64 on Jan. 5.
“They’ve got a good team,” Enterprise coach Rhett Harrelson said of Jeff Davis. “To already have played them twice and already be 2-0 (region), we’re thrilled about that.”
Elijah Terry led the Wildcats with 19 points, followed by Kenneth Mitchell with 16 and Jordan Hines with 12 as nine of the 12 Wildcats who played scored in the game.
Harrelson said it was the first game he’s had a full roster available and it made a difference in the playing rotation.
“We’re still trying to figure out our team,” Harrelson said. “This is the first real week that we’ve had one through 14 on our roster dressed out and had a full week of practice.
“That’s (sickness) is some of it, some of it’s coming from injuries, some of it is just awful things like deaths in families … things like that. It’s been strange with the distractions in that sense.
“When you’re able to throw multiple guys in and teams have to prepare for 12, 13, 14 guys, it makes it really tough on teams. With us, it could be anybody’s night. It’s a really unselfish, together group, so they’re happy for each other.”
The Wildcats led 12-6 in the early going after baskets by Terry, Mykel Johnson, Keion Dunlap, Quentin Hayes, a free throw by Trevon Kemmerlin and a 3-pointer by Mitchell.
A dunk by Terry off an alley-oop pass right before the end of the first quarter put the Wildcats up 19-10.
Enterprise started the second quarter with a made 3-pointer by Hayes and an inside basket by Hines – the seventh Wildcat to score in the game at that point – to lead 24-10 before both teams went cold from the field against some strong defense.
Enterprise led 28-19 going to the dressing room at halftime.
Jeff Davis came out hot to begin the second half, scoring the first nine points to tie it up on two layups by Zidkiyah Edmond, a basket down low by Jaxon Williams while being fouled and connecting on the free throw and a leaner by Micah Stinson.
“Credit them,” Harrelson said. “They came out and they were tougher than us, faster than us and flying around. We finally settled in a little bit and matched that and were able to go on a little run of own own.”
The score was also tied at 30-30 and 32-32 before Enterprise regained some momentum following inside baskets by Terry and Tomar Hobdy. The Wildcats continued what would be an 11-0 scoring run as Terry hit a 3-pointer from the corner, Mitchell scored on a drive and Hines scored low to stretch the lead out to 43-32.
After a Jeff Davis basket ended the scoring spree with a basket and free throw, Enterprise then started another one – outscoring the Vols 6-0 in pushing the lead to 49-35, topped by a driving basket from Mitchell.
The Wildcats led 52-37 at the end of the third quarter.
Enterprise led 60-41 in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter following a dunk by Terry. Back to back baskets by Kemmerlin made it a 20-point advantage at 66-46 with just more than four minutes left.
Enterprise girls 67, Jeff Davis 26: The Wildcats won in a rout, improving to 15-4 on the season.
Daisha Nelson led the Wildcats with 16 points, while Jaida Gosha contributed 15 points.