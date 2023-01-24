Barbour County boys complete comeback in beating Ariton in OT

ARITON – The Barbour County boys basketball team is quickly gaining a reputation for making big comebacks.

The Jaguars earned their third comeback victory from a double-digit deficit in the last three weeks on Tuesday at Ariton.

In fact, the Jaguars battled back three times before taking a 74-71 overtime win over the Purple Cats.

They cut a 19-point deficit late in the second quarter to four in the third quarter. They eliminated an eight-point margin in the fourth quarter for a brief lead before Ariton forced overtime. In the four-minute extra-period, they overcame a four-point deficit with 2:33 left and finally prevailed by scoring the game’s final seven points.

“I am proud of these guys,” Barbour County head coach Steve Fryer said. “They never give up. We have been behind several games in last couple of weeks, but every time we get down, we get back up and fight even harder.

“That is what I like about this team. They don’t give up regardless (of what the score is). Everybody keeps pulling together. Teamwork makes the dream work.”

The state third-ranked Jaguars improved to 15-3 overall and clinched the 2A, Area 3 regular-season title. They will host the area tournament in early February.

Earning the area title, though, wasn’t easy. Of the five area wins to date, four have come by five or less points, including a pair of three-point wins over Ariton

“I told the guys coming in, ‘Hey, it was a close game when we played them up in our place and it is probably going to be another close game and we just need to fight through the adversity,’ and they did,” Fryer said. “They fought through it and we were able to come out victorious.

“Hats off to this team we played tonight – the Purple Cats. That was a great game. It was sad that someone had to lose. Both were winners to be honest because it was a hard-fought game.”

Ariton fell to 14-8 and to 2-3 in the area. Both teams still have area games left on Friday.

Dyqwasyshon Grubbs led Barbour County with 28 points and 11 rebounds. I’Leek Quinn followed with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals, including some clutch plays late. Lenox Myers added 11 points and 14 rebounds, including four points and three rebounds in the fourth quarter.

Ian Senn, playing in his first game after missing last week’s games with a tender ankle, led Ariton with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Isaiah Johnson followed with 14 points and eight rebounds and Paxton Steed had 10 points and nine rebounds. Landon Tyler added nine points and Andyn Garris eight points and six assists.

Quinn played a major role down the stretch for Barbour County, both offensively and defensively.

In the final three-and-a-half minutes of regulation, he scored eight points with four of the points coming after earning two steals off the dribble in the Purple Cats’ halfcourt set. The flurry helped give Barbour County a 64-62 lead with 31 seconds left – its first lead since an 11-10 first-quarter advantage.

Ariton, though, tied it up on a layup by Lawson Leger with 18 seconds left and both teams missed 3-pointers in the final seconds to send the game into overtime tied at 64.

The Purple Cats seized a 71-67 lead with 2:33 left in the OT off putbacks by Senn and Johnson.

Quinn then stepped up again. After a bank shot by Myers and a missed shot by Ariton’s Matthew Harrell, Quinn scored on a drive to tie it.

Ariton’s Landon Tyler missed on an open 3-pointer and Barbour County’s Quay Johnson grabbed the rebound.

Quinn was fouled with 57.4 seconds left and made one of 1-of-2 free throws to put the Jaguars up one at 72-71.

Then he made the game’s decisive play. Guarding Senn with the clock running around 40 seconds, Quinn deflected the ball off Senn’s dribble and picked it up for a steal. Racing up court, Quinn dished off to Myers for a fastbreak dunk that put Barbour County up three with 24 seconds left. It was his fourth steal of the game with two coming with Senn dribbling.

“During a timeout (in the fourth quarter), he (Quinn) told me that he wanted to take No. 2 (Senn) defensively,” Fryer said of Quinn and his defensive work. “He said in the huddle, 'I want No. 2.' I tell them to trust me and trust the process, so I have to say, ‘I trust you are going to do what you say you can do.’ He did an outstanding job.”

Ariton had one last chance, but a Garris’ 3-point try was off the mark and Grubbs grabbed the rebound for Barbour County, which ran out the remaining time.

After a tight first-quarter that ended with Ariton up 16-15, the Purple Cats roared behind 3-point shooting to build a 36-17 lead with 49 seconds left in the half. Ariton hit 5-of-6 treys in the period with Johnson and Senn hitting two each and Garris one.

Barbour County’s Martarious Griggs hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to make it 36-20, which is where it stood at halftime.

The Jaguars, in particular Grubbs, came out roaring in the third quarter. Grubbs scored 11 points in the first four minutes, highlighted by three 3-pointers. Griggs added two baskets and Myers one as Barbour County outscored Ariton 18-6 to cut the deficit to 42-38.

A shooting foul and a technical foul by Barbour County halted the momentum and the game swung back Ariton’s way as Senn hit four straight free throws to build the lead to eight.

The margin was 49-41 after the third quarter and 58-51 in favor of Ariton with 4:03 left when Quinn and the Jaguars made an 11-4 run to go in front before Ariton’s Leger forced the overtime with a late basket.

Ariton girls 47, Barbour County 40: Barbour County sliced a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to two before Ariton pulled away in the final minute-and-a half.

Ariton’s Nya Allen hit 4-of-4 free throws to make it 45-40 with 1:18 left and Lizzy Woodfaulk added a late basket to secure the win for the Purple Cats (8-9, 1-4).

Allen had 27 points and 13 rebounds to lead Ariton. Macileigh Bragg added seven points and seven rebounds, while Anna Kilcrease earned 15 rebounds.

Enasia Ivory had 24 points to lead Barbour County (9-10, 1-4).

Ariton JV boys 36, Barbour County 27: Jaxon Portwood had 11 points and Conner Davidson seven to lead Ariton.

Rae’quan Hill led Barbour County with 15 points.