Barbour County forfeits to Russell County

The Barbour County Jaguars will have to wait another week before playing their first game in 20 months.

Jaguar head coach Chad Martin confirmed the program is forfeiting Friday’s game against Russell County. Martin said the Class 1A program had enough players to play, but not by much after injuries thinned the roster for this week. He said coaches didn’t want to risk more injuries against the Class 6A Warriors before opening region play next week.

Martin expected the injured players to be available for the region opener next week at Maplesville.

It’s the second straight week with a forfeit in Barbour County’s schedule. It was flipped the other way last week when the Jaguars received a forfeit from Stewart County (Ga.).

As a result of the two forfeits, Barbour County still has not played a game since Nov. 1, 2019. The school system chose not to have athletics last year because of COVID-19 concerns, so the Jaguar football program didn’t play a single game last year.