Barbour County School System cancels athletics for upcoming school year

The Barbour County School System has canceled all athletics for the upcoming school year as a preventive measure to COVID-19.

Both Barbour County athletic director Joe Briggs and head football coach Chad Martin confirmed to the Dothan Eagle on Tuesday of the action.

“We have cancelled the season and we will have not have athletics for the 2020-2021 school year,” Briggs said in a telephone interview.

When asked if that included the basketball season in the winter and the track/field season in the spring, Briggs replied, ‘Yes sir, absolutely.’”

Martin, in his second year with the Jaguar football program, said the school system had to put safety first.

“It is about keeping people safe first,” Martin said. “We all love football and we all want to get out there, play and do everything we can to do that, but you have to think not only of player safety, but if one of them catches it and they are asymptomatic they can bring it home and some of them live with grandparents.