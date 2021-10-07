Barbour County scores first points of season, but falls to Baconton Charter (Ga.)

After going scoreless in its five games of competition, Barbour County finally dented the scoreboard in Thursday’s night home game against Baconton Charter (Ga.) but eventually lost to the Blazers 57-6.

The game was played at 5 p.m. to allow players, especially those from the visiting Georgia team, to get home at a decent hour on a school night.

Barbour County, which was shutout in the first five games, posted its first score of the season during the second quarter on a Larry Wilson 1-yard quarterback sneak. The extra-point attempt failed.

The Jaguars trailed 35-6 at halftime.

Wilson passed for 38 yards with Kylan McLeod catching two passes for 32 yards. Wilson also rushed for 27 yards.

Defensively, Jaylin Grubbs had five tackles and Lennox Myers, Christopher Williams, Denard Jones and Wilson had two each.

Barbour County, which won by a forfeit and also to forfeit another game early in the season, fell to 0-7 on the season.