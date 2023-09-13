New Northside Methodist Academy boys basketball coach Kody Kirchhoff looks at basketball like a game of chess.

“I’m a total chess player; I’m not reactive in basketball like a checkers player,” Kirchhoff said. “I’m always looking five, six steps ahead and making sure people are lined up in the right spots and wanting athletes to be able to see the court as a chess player ... seeing the whole picture versus just reactionary.”

Kirchhoff, who coached for one season at Emmanuel Christian two years ago, was officially introduced as the coach of the Knights on Wednesday morning at the school. He takes over for Reggie Chapple, who stepped down in late July to move back to his hometown of Cleveland after leading the squad the past two years.

Kirchhoff is also the executive director of The Harbor, a Christian ministry in downtown Dothan.

“Basketball is just a huge avenue for me to combine life development, ministry development and to fine tune skills,” Kirchhoff said. “So when coach Chapple was moving on, the school was gracious enough to call and see if I was interested in this.

“This is a fit for me to coach here because they know ministry and basketball can go so deeply intertwined.”

Kirchhoff and Chapple were best of friends and played college basketball together at Green Mountain College in Vermont. Kirchhoff actually kept the scorebook for Chapple last season, thus is well familiar with the team.

His son, Kyle, will be among the new players for the Knights this year after transferring from Emmanuel Christian before last school year and sitting out a required season. He also has a daughter at the school, Kaylah, who is a fifth grader.

“The former coach is my best friend and I’ve been around the program and know the boys inside and out … know their games, and more than that, know their hearts,” Kirchhoff said. “I believe in building up young men for success and the future. I believe the byproduct happens to be success on the court.

“I’ve trained a lot of athletes who are going off to college – preparing their footwork, or shooting, or different things to help them not have to be re-broken down in college but to get them prepared.”

In 2006, Kirchhoff broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most consecutive 3-point tries from NBA range with 6,301 in a 24-hour period to help raise funds for a sports ministry he was running in Omaha, Nebraska. He broke that record in 2007 with 7,007.

So while he was offensive-minded as a player, Kirchhoff puts a premium on defense as a coach.

“These boys are going to hear a lot more about defense and boxing out and rebounding than they are, ‘Wow, that was a great shot,’” Kirchhoff said. “We’re going to get up and down the court a lot, create a lot of fast-tempo and have a lot of fun, but playing within ourselves and realizing that philosophies can tweak from game to game based upon the personnel you have versus the personnel the other team has. I love the Xs and Os and analytics of it all, but our philosophy is going to be getting up and down the court a lot.”

Kirchhoff believed during his college days that coaching would be in his future.

“In college, my coach, Matt Dempsey, had played for Stan Van Gundy … NBA coach and announcer … so all I thought was my life was going to be in coaching,” Kirchhoff said. “God just changed the direction and I’ve been in ministry for over 20 years. It kind of was a natural fit to combine ministry and my love of basketball.”

Kirchhoff believes his coaching and ministry can go hand-in-hand.

“My coaching philosophy is always going to be win with Jesus first, the rest will follow,” Kirchhoff said. “I’m going to be a very encouraging, empowering, believing, constructive coach that you’re going to hear me coaching every possession defensively and offensively.

“I think at the high school level, we still have to direct. I want student-athletes to be able to play free, but I want them to have enough self-awareness of who they are and where their skills are at.”

Kirchhoff will be on a contract basis to coach at NMA and continues to lead The Harbor.

“I’m just very thankful to the opportunity from the administration, faculty and staff and excited to be part of the family,” Kirchhoff said.

New soccer coaches: Northside Methodist will also have new soccer coaches this season as Josh Halubka will coach the boys and Robby Morris the girls, taking the place of David Satterfield (boys) and Garret Wilkins (girls).