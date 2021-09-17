Battered Dothan Wolves’ offense struggles in loss to Prattville

Dothan’s defense and special teams kept the Wolves near the Prattville Lions Friday night, but offensive struggles thanks to injuries proved too much to overcome.

The Wolves, operating all night with a fourth-string quarterback and other key personnel out, managed only 148 yards of offense in a 24-7 loss. Despite having a decimated attack, the Wolves (1-3 overall, 0-3 in Class 7A Region 2) only trailed 14-7 late in the third quarter.

“Our kids fought. To battle that team off their feet and give ourselves a chance to win…” Wolves head coach Smitty Grider said. “We get the ball back down seven in the third quarter with a chance to tie the game, that’s all you can ask for in the circumstances we have.”

Prattville (4-1, 2-1) moved the ball effectively all through the first half, especially behind the arm of quarterback Edward Ousley. Ousley completed his first 13 passes en route to 207 yards and one touchdown passing in the first half alone. The scoring pass went to running back Omarion Parks late in the first quarter to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.