Battered Dothan Wolves’ offense struggles in loss to Prattville

Dothan’s defense and special teams kept the Wolves near the Prattville Lions Friday night, but offensive struggles thanks to injuries proved too much to overcome.
The Wolves, operating all night with a fourth-string quarterback and other key personnel out, managed only 148 yards of offense in a 24-7 loss. Despite having a decimated attack, the Wolves (1-3 overall, 0-3 in Class 7A Region 2) only trailed 14-7 late in the third quarter.
“Our kids fought. To battle that team off their feet and give ourselves a chance to win…” Wolves head coach Smitty Grider said. “We get the ball back down seven in the third quarter with a chance to tie the game, that’s all you can ask for in the circumstances we have.”
Prattville (4-1, 2-1) moved the ball effectively all through the first half, especially behind the arm of quarterback Edward Ousley. Ousley completed his first 13 passes en route to 207 yards and one touchdown passing in the first half alone. The scoring pass went to running back Omarion Parks late in the first quarter to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.
Many times, though, the Dothan defense bent but did not break — coming up with key stops throughout the game. Also keeping the Lions from adding to the lead was poor field position courtesy of Dothan punter Adam Watford uncorked punts of 49, 47 and 46 yards after some early struggles.
“He’s a very talented kid, and if he’ll clean up the miskicks early in the games, he’s gonna be unbelievable,” Grider said. “Field position was big tonight.”
Despite managing only 59 yards of offense in the first half, Dothan trailed just 14-0 at halftime. The special teams proved huge again in the third quarter as Wauntavious Conley blocked a Prattville punt at the Lions’ 38.
The short field set up a 24-yard touchdown pass to Ke’aviyon Durry from senior Quinton Norton — who last played quarterback as a freshman.
“Sunday he said he played ninth-grade quarterback, so we grabbed him Sunday and started working with him,” Grider said. “We thought we were going to get the starter (Javierre Jackson) back tonight, but he didn’t get released by the doctor. (Norton) played his heart out, gave us a chance.”
On the ensuing drive, Dothan’s defense came up with another stop but penalties doomed the following Wolves possession. That allowed Prattville to extend its lead with a 22-yard touchdown run from Parks.
A 21-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.
Octavious Thomas paced the Wolves offensively with 66 yards on 12 carries. Norton finished 6-of-15 passing for 48 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
“We’ve got four starters out on offense,” Grider said. “The defense got some big stops when we needed them, but we just didn’t have quite enough firepower.”
Ousely led Prattville with a 20-of-28 performance for 323 yards and a touchdown. Kameran Shanks hauled in six passes for 90 yards, while Dylan Miller added four for 103.
Parks also had four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown to supplement his 87 yards and a touchdown rushing. Deaundre Williams accounted for the other rushing score.