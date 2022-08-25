Bethel Christian Academy's Adam Glenn signs scholarship for clay target shooting

Five years ago, Adam Glenn moved to Bethel Christian Academy and wanted to play a sport.

There was only one problem.

“I used to go to Providence Christian and when I moved to Bethel, they only had a skeet shooting team,” said Glenn, who was familiar with shooting through duck hunting since he was a 6-year-old. “I was like, ‘That sounds like fun. I might try it.’ I tried it and here we are.”

It’s turned into a college scholarship to Warner University, a Christian-based school in Lake Wales, Fla.

Glenn, a senior at Bethel, located on East Cottonwood Road in Dothan, signed a full scholarship with the Royals clay target (shotgun) team on Thursday in front of family and friends at the school’s gym.

“It is pretty exciting,” said Glenn, who currently ranks 11th nationally in his age group (14-18) on the 2022 NSAA All-American points list. “I feel pretty blessed and I am super grateful for every opportunity I’ve had. I am thankful for all the people who helped me get here so far. I am going to try to do my best to make them proud.”

Glenn also had college offers from Jacksonville University (Fla.), Emmanuel College (Ga.) and Montreat College (N.C.). Several other colleges talked to him, but didn’t offer a scholarship.

“I had several schools (interested), but Warner really stepped out to me,” Glenn said. “It seemed like a family and I really liked that family aspect. It seems like everybody down there cares about you and they want you to succeed. I felt like that was the best place for me.”

The signing was a special occasion for Bethel coach Ricky Plummer.

“Adam has worked hard in the classroom and he has worked in the field and this is the fruit of his labor and hard work,” Plummer said.

Bethel Christian, which began school operations in 2017, is in its sixth year with the sport. The Lions had 24 members on last year’s team. It is the only sport at the school, though students at the school can play volleyball, girls and boys basketball, softball and baseball through an association with the Wiregrass Kings.

Bethel is one of five Wiregrass high schools that have a skeet shooting team. The others are Providence Christian, Emmanuel Christian, Wicksburg and Enterprise.

The programs compete against each other, but also go to meets in Georgia, Florida and other places.

Warner University started a Clay Target Team as a club sport in 2019 before it became an official collegiate sport at the school in the fall of 2021. The Royals have 15 members for the upcoming season, up from last year’s 10 members.

Both Ryan Bruursema, who just took over as Warner’s head coach last month, and Doug Elmore, who started the program in 2019 and is now an assistant coach, were present at Thursday’s signing. The two were impressed with Glenn’s “passion” for the sport.

Glenn, who is in his fifth year in the sport, shoots in two different organizations—SCTP (Scholastic Clay Target Program), which is 5th grade-college age division, and NSSA (National Skeet Shooting Association), which is open to all ages. He shoots the SCTP events through the shotgun team at Bethel Christian Academy during the school, and shoots the NSSA tournaments as an individual throughout the year.

He has amassed a pretty stout resume in the sport.

Last year, he was the NSSA Alabama State Champion in 12 gauge and .410 bore, a Class Champion at the NSSA World Championship in .410 bore as well as a NSSA and SCTP All-American team member. He earned NSSA and SCTP Alabama state team member honors and was named to the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation All-Scholastic Team.

In the 2022 season, he has earned the SCTP Alabama state skeet championship title, made the SCTP Alabama All-State team and repeated on the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation All-Scholastic Team.

He and a Bethel teammate will compete in the World Championships in San Antonio, Texas, on Sept. 30-Oct. 7.

“I actually didn’t know it was this big of a deal,” Glenn said of signing a scholarship in the sport. “I was just doing it for fun when I first started then I gradually started getting better. It kind of became more of a reality that this could happen.”

Glenn, who carries a 4.5 weighted grade point average in the classroom, said he hopes more skeet shooters in the area have a chance for a college scholarship and added a bit of wisdom to those thinking about it.

“My main advice would be to keep your grades up because without fail the first question every coach asked me was, ‘What are your grades?’” Glenn said. “They care about a good student then a good shooter.”