Big crowd watches Australian national softball team play Wiregrass All-Stars

A light drizzle came down early Thursday night at the Westgate Softball Complex prior to an exhibition game between the Australian national team and the Wiregrass All-Stars, a group of former high school standouts now playing in college.

The rain didn’t stop fans from coming out in droves to watch the highly-publicized exhibition.

Before an estimated crowd of 1,800 surrounding Thomas Field, according to Westgate Softball Supervisor Rhonda Kirk, the Aussie Spirit defeated the local all-star team 6-0.

The final score, though, wasn’t the most important thing to those who played and coached in the game.

For the local players, the game was an once-in-a-lifetime experience against a national team. For the Australians, it was much needed competition as they prepare to compete in the World Games in Birmingham on July 9-13.

“It didn’t matter if we won or lost,” said Shellie Littlefield, a Rehobeth standout who will play at Coastal Alabama South Community College next spring.

“This is something that I will definitely remember for the rest of my life. It was special. We all thank Coach O so much for putting this together for us. It is something that we probably never get to experience again.”

The game was organized by Australian native Sharon O’Mara, a former pitching coach at Troy University and owner of All Zones Fastpitch Academy in Enterprise since 2014. O’Mara pitched the idea of showcasing the national team in the Wiregrass after being contacted by Australian coach Laing Harrow.

The Australians were playing for the first time since Sunday after competing in the Canada Cup in Vancouver. It is the first of five games they play in the next week before the World Games.

“We haven’t played for a couple of days, so it was good to get back out on the field at a quality complex and get some live pitching,” Harrow said. “I thought we were good in the (batters’) box and where I really thought we were good was with runners on base. We have got some hitters that have struggled at times with runners on base, but we knocked in some runs in tonight.”

The crowd and atmosphere at the Westgate Softball Complex impressed members of both teams.

“It was an amazing atmosphere,” Australian player Belinda White said. “I said to one of the batters, ‘Is this the whole town here?’ We get crowds, but we don’t get crowds like this, so the support the town showed off was just amazing.”

Wiregrass All-Star Liz Rodebaugh, a former Dale County star who plays at Tennessee-Chattanooga, called the support “awesome.”

“It was awesome having all these people out her supporting us,” Rodebaugh said. “To look up there and see fans, as Coach O said, (down the left field) fence to (down the right field) fence was awesome. Some of them were cheering for the Aussies, too, but when we did something well, it got really loud and that was cool.”

The atmosphere and crowd also caught the attention of the coaches.

“It was a great environment, a great atmosphere,” said Wiregrass All-Star coach Kasey Cooper, a former Dothan, Auburn and Team USA member who coached alongside Ashley Bell and Jaala Torrence. “It was raining at the beginning of this game and people still stayed in the stands. It was an awesome experience.

“This is the biggest crowd I have ever seen here and it was for just one game. It just shows how much the Wiregrass area likes softball and wants to support softball.”

Harrow added, “I was worried about that weather coming in, but it was a massive turnout. The Wiregrass team made some plays and they (the crowd) were behind them. It was a great atmosphere.”

While the Wiregrass team made some plays, especially on defense, it couldn’t solve Australian pitching. The trio of Kandra Lamb (three innings), Chantel Ladner (two innings) and Step Trzcisnski (final two innings) combined on a three-hit shutout and 15 strikeouts.

“Australia is known to compete and known to hit their spots really well and they didn’t miss much,” Cooper said of Australia’s pitching. “Whatever the umpire’s strike zone is, they will attack it. They did a great job.”

The lone three hits for the Wiregrass All-Stars came from Rodebaugh in the third and from Enterprise’s Hannah Mynard and Dothan’s Collier Peaden in the fifth. All were singles with Peaden’s hit coming off a bunt.

The Wiregrass team had two main scoring chances. Peaden drew a walk two batters after Rodebaugh's hit in the third, but Lamb got two straight strikeouts to end the threat.

The singles by Mynard and Peaden in the fifth put two on with two outs. Dothan’s Natalie Turner then ripped a liner to center that was caught in the top of the glove by Australian’s centerfielder to deny the Wiregrass team.

“It was a great experience for them,” Cooper said of her players. “You could see initially that they were a little uptight and they wanted to compete. They realized halfway through that they had a shot and started playing a little looser, but it was a different level of competition.”

Littlefield and Rodebaugh agreed there were nerves in the Wiregrass All-Stars' dugout at the start.

“I think in that first inning when it was raining on us and we were pitching, that kind of set a tone and we struggled there, but in about the third inning we started hitting the ball better,” Rodebaugh said. “Even if we were not getting on base, we were at least putting it in play.”

The Aussie Spirit seized a quick 3-0 lead, scoring a run in the first and two in the second inning.

The Australians loaded the bases to open the game off singles by Michelle Cox and Shannon Keevers and a walk to Tameka Whitfield. Taylor Tsitsikranis hit into a force out, but Cox scored.

In the second, doubles by White and Cox plated a run and a single by Keevers added a second run.

Good defensive plays by the Wiregrass All-Stars prevented more early damage. A nice double play turned by shortstop KJ Braswell to second baseman Nicole Turner to first baseman Emma Houston ended a bases-loaded threat in the first and Braswell made a diving stop and threw out a runner at the plate in the second.

The Australian team added a run in the fourth, fifth and seventh to go up 6-0.

Cox and White, who both had three hits to lead the Aussie Spirit, drove in the first two runs. Cox doubled in a run in the fourth and White had a RBI single in the fifth. Stacey McManus had a run-scoring single in the sixth.

The Australian team continues its tour before playing in the World Games in Birmingham. They face teams from the USA and Japan on Monday in Columbus, Ga., and play two more games in Oxford in north Alabama on July 5-6.