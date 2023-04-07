MIDLAND CITY – The Slocomb RedTop baseball team is hitting its stride at the right time, feels head coach Wes Whitfield.

Behind a 13-run fourth inning, the RedTops won their season-high fifth straight game and their eight in the last 11 games with an 18-8 victory over Dale County Friday at the Warrior campus.

The win, combined with Geneva’s walk-off 4-3 victory over Andalusia, clinched Slocomb’s first state playoff berth since 2018. Slocomb (14-8 overall) and Geneva (16-2) both improved to 3-1 in the area and knocked out Dale County and Andalusia (both 1-3) from playoff contention with the results. The RedTops and Panthers play for the area title next week with games Thursday at Geneva and Friday in Slocomb. Both start at 4:30 p.m.

“We have started to play pretty good baseball here lately and the players are getting confident right now, so we are at the stage where we want to be,” Whitfield said. “We are finally into the playoffs for the first time in several years and we are excited about that. We are also excited about next week. It should be a good series.”

Whitfield added, “We are ready to see what we can do (next week). We are playing good ball right now. I know Geneva is a good team and they are playing well too.”

Friday’s win enabled Slocomb to sweep Dale County in two games, matching a 9-2 win on Thursday.

The RedTops finished Friday’s game with 14 hits – 13 going for singles with only one extra-base. All 10 batters reached base and nine had at least one hit. Six players had at least one run batted in. In addition, Slocomb hitters drew four walks, three hit by pitches and stole five bases. The RedTops also cashed in on six wild pitches and one passed ball, including three that scored runs.

The 18 runs were a season high for Slocomb, which has produced plenty of offense this year. It marked the eighth game with double-digit runs and was the 14th with eight or more runs. Slocomb is 13-1 in such games.

“We were aggressive,” Whitfield said. “We are going to run the bases a lot and we will swing the bat and we have gotten where we can bunt the ball and play small ball.”

Slocomb took charge from the first inning, sending nine batters to the plate and scoring four times.

Cayleb Andrews, Maddox King sand Cade Birge opened the game with consecutive singles. On Birge’s hit, Andrews was initially held up at third, but the ball got past the left fielder and the RedTop lead-off hitter came home to score.

After Bryson Brookshire reached on catcher’s interference and a strikeout, Brody Campbell ripped a two-run double past third and into the left field corner. Evan Sorrells was then hit by a pitch to load the bases and Jaxon Langham earned a RBI sac fly on a fly ball to deep center for the inning’s final run.

The Warriors cut the margin to 4-1 in the bottom of the second off a Will Hartzog sacrifice fly.

Dale County had a chance for more in the inning, loading the bases with one out after walks to Aden Gordon and Jessie Pelham.

Kade Smith hit a soft liner to King, Slocomb’s second baseman, who dropped it, but recovered in time to throw out Gavin Fultz at the plate on a force out. Slocomb pitcher Campbell then induced a foul-ball pop out to the catcher to end the threat.

Slocomb pushed the margin to 5-1 in the top of the third. Brookshire reached on an infield hit in the shortstop hole and stole two bases to move to third before Campbell walked. With Sorrells up at the plate, Campbell was picked off first, but Brookshire scored during a run-down.

An inning later, the RedTops busted the game open, sending 19 batters to the plate during a 13-run outburst that extended the advantage to 18-1. The frame featured nine hits, two walks, two hit batters and three Warrior errors.

Birge had a two-run single and RBI sac fly in the inning and Wyatt Reeder had a pair of singles, one driving in a run. Campbell, Sorrells and Braylon Miller all had a run-scoring single. Langham, who batted three times in the inning, recorded a run batted in during an one-out error as did Campbell and King.

RedTops players also scored off two different wild pitches and a passed ball.

Despite being down 17 runs, the Warriors fought valiantly to the end, scoring four times in the bottom of the fourth and three in the fifth to cut the margin to 10. They had a runner at third base, 90 feet away from avoiding the 10-run mercy rule. However, reliever Jacob Spence, the fifth Slocomb pitcher of the game, got a strikeout to end it.

Maddox Weed had a two-run single and Smith and Aiden Wright had a RBI single for the Warriors in the fourth, while Smith and Wright had run-scoring singles in the sixth. The last run came across during a wild pitch.

Five Slocomb batters had two hits each for the night – King, Birge, Brookshire, Reeder and Campbell. Campbell drove in four runs, Birge three and Langham two.

Dale County, which finished with 10 hits, seven coming in the last two innings, was led by Smith with three hits and two runs batted in, and by Wright with two hits and two runs batted in. Pelham added two doubles.