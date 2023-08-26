HEADLAND – Blink an eye and you may miss a Headland touchdown.

The quick-striking Rams with a bevy of talented athletes and playmakers opened the season Friday night with a 45-6 victory over visiting Geneva.

Headland led 33-6 by halftime and played mostly reserves the final two quarters.

The impressive win came on a night that former Headland coach and longtime city recreation director Howard Holland, who passed away in May, was honored during a pregame ceremony in which family members were presented a football in an enclosed case.

Once the game kicked off, it was pretty much all Headland, which benefited from long touchdowns via the ground and air.

“We’re very talented and we’ve got a lot of speed,” Headland coach Reggie Melton said. “We have a lot of running backs and a lot of depth. We can get the ball on the perimeter with several guys.”

The Rams’ defense was smothering as well and even accounted for a touchdown right before halftime.

“That was big in the first half,” Melton said of the defensive play. “I think our defense got three red zone stops and that was big.

“We started wearing down late in the second half, which that falls on me. I plan on conditioning them a lot more this week for our rival Abbeville.”

The Rams host county rival Abbeville next Friday night.

As for the win against Geneva, big plays were the story.

Jayden Craig broke loose for a 52-yard touchdown run on the second Rams offensive series and Tripp Turner added the extra point kick for the early 7-0 advantage.

Geneva got down to the Rams’ 5 on the ensuing offensive series after Michael Moore threw a screen pass to Kingston Tolbert, who turned it into a 35-yard gain to set up the first-and-goal situation.

But on first down, a snap over the head of Moore pushed the ball back to the 20. On second down, Moore threw incomplete. On third-and-goal from the 20, Headland linebacker Caleb Dozier swatted down a pass.

On fourth down, Geneva lined as if to try a field goal with Moore, but the holder flipped the ball back to Moore on a fake and the quarterback fumbled with Headland recovering on the 31.

On the next play, Headland running back Julian Riley took off down the left sideline for a 69-yard touchdown run. The extra point kick was missed, making it 13-0 with 6:43 to play in the opening quarter.

After the Headland defense held Geneva to a three-and-out on the next series and the Rams took back over at their 20 following the punt, it only took two plays to reach the end zone when Easton Boutwell threw a swing pass over to Conner McKenzie on the left side and McKenzie turned on the speed down the sidelines for an 80-yard touchdown reception. The try for two was no good, leaving the score at 19-0 at the 4:32 mark of the first quarter.

In the early moments of the second quarter, Geneva had another good scoring opportunity with a first-and-goal after Moore connected with Dalton Mock on a 30-yard pass to the 10.

But the Headland defense again kept the Panthers out of the end zone. On third down from the 4, Moore was thrown back for a 2-yard loss by Dozier. Moore then tried a 22-yard field goal that was off the mark.

Headland added to its lead with 8:47 to play before halftime when Boutwell connected with Jaxon Williams on a 33-yard touchdown pass. A try for 2 was good when Williams successfully threw to Dozier to make it 27-0.

Geneva got on the scoreboard with 4:13 left in the half when Tolbert scored on a 1-yard run to make it 27-6. The bruising running back had gains of 10, 20 and 11 yards in the drive before the TD. The try for 2 was stopped. Unofficially, Tolbert had 81 yards rushing on 16 carries.

The Rams got a final score before the intermission when Tolbert was hit hard by Kameron Sconiers, which jarred the ball loose and Dozier picked it up and ran 48 yards for a touchdown. The PAT was missed and Headland led 33-6 at halftime.

A Geneva player, Dawson Smith, was injured on the fumble recovery for a touchdown and the game was delayed around 20 minutes as he was attended to by medical personnel on the field. Smith was alert, but had to be carted off the field.

Headland scored on its first drive of the second half when Sconiers went in on a 25-yard touchdown run to make it 39-6.

Playing mostly reserves the rest of the way, Headland got a final score when Ashton Trammell took a handoff and burst up the middle for an 80-yard touchdown run with 7:42 left in the game for the final 45-6 margin of victory.

On the Headland series before the last touchdown, Casey Knowles connected with Jordan Kinsey on a 63-yard throw and catch down to the 13, but the Rams weren’t able to get any points out of the drive as a 28-yard field goal try by Turner was off the mark.

The Rams had 327 yards rushing in the game. Boutwell was 5-of-11 passing for 126 yards.

Defensively, linebacker Kendrell Corbitt had nine tackles, Dozier had six tackles, three for loss, and Williams had five tackles.

“Last year we played about 18 players and this year we’re up to about 32,” Melton said. “We’re real deep everywhere. Everybody got in the ballgame tonight.

“This was a great team win. I’m glad to get this one out the way and move on to next week.”