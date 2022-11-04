Blackmon leads the way as Dothan wins at Foley in first round playoff game

FOLEY – Raymon Blackmon scored four touchdowns and intercepted a pass in the final three minutes of the game as Dothan defeated Foley 42-28 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday night.

“We knew coming in they had about seven players that went both ways," Blackmon said. "We just wanted to come and wear them out, get the game into the fourth quarter and take over.”

Blackmon finished with 19 carries for 254 yards, and Dothan rolled up 403 yards rushing.

Dothan improved to 8-3 and will play at Auburn next week in the second round. The Wolves lost to region foe Auburn 42-14 during the regular season.

“For us to come on a three and a half hour trip and beat the No. 1 team from this region, it shows the hard work and belief they have for each other," Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy said. "Our game plan was to come in and be physical and use our offense to our advantage, keeping the ball away from them."

Foley tied up the game at 28-28 with 10:19 to play, but Blackmon gave the Wolves back the lead on an 11-yard run with 6:19 left.

Foley answered with a promising drive to midfield, but Dothan’s Ezekiel Scott strip-sacked Foley quarterback Reese Tynes and Kendrel Brewer returned it 45 yards for a game-clinching touchdown.

Blackmon got the scoring started late in the first quarter on a 14-yard run and the Wolves converted a try for 2 in making it 8-0.

Foley then responded with a touchdown to cut the lead to 8-7, which is where the score stood at the end of the first quarter.

With 5:53 to play in the second quarter, Tamarion Peterson, who rushed for 91 yards in the game, scored on a 4-yard run. The extra point kick was missed, keeping the score at 14-7.

Foley responded with a 4-yard touchdown run to tie it up at 14-14 with 2:24 to play in the first half.

But Blackmon put the Wolves back up at halftime after scoring on a 65-yard run with 1:34 left before the break.

Early in the third quarter, Blackmon broke loose on a 64-yard touchdown run, putting the Wolves up 28-14.

But Foley pulled back even with two short touchdown runs – one midway through the third quarter and the other early in the fourth – to make it 28-28 before the Wolves scored the remaining points of the game.

Blackmon’s interception came with 2:52 left to seal the victory.

Foley’s Kolton Nero scored on runs of 4 and 41 yards. He finished with 151 yards on 24 carries.

"We made some crucial mistakes in some key moments," Foley coach Deric Scott said. "Kudos to Coach Kennedy and their staff. Their offense is very challenging from a defensive standpoint and some things we didn’t overcome."

Foley finishes its season with a 7-4 record.