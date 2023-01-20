Both Dothan bowling teams fall in first round

Both the Dothan boys and girls bowling teams fell in the first round of bracket action Friday at the AHSAA Class 6A-7A South Region Tournament at Spanish Fort’s Eastern Shores Lanes.

Playing in a best-of-seven Baker series, both teams lost 4-1 with the boys falling to Auburn and the girls to Baker High School.

The Dothan boys were outbowled by Auburn 975 to 875, while the girls team had a 708 score to Baker’s 834.

Both teams fell behind early, losing the first three Baker sets before winning the fourth. However, both lost the fifth set to finish out the matches.