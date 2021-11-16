BOWLING ROUNDUP: Dothan splits with Stanhope Elmore

Dothan split in bowling action with Stanhope Elmore with the Wolves boys beating the Mustangs 5-0, while the girls team lost 4-1.

Dothan boys won the first 157-156, lost the second 168-158 and tied in the third 158-158 before winning the last two 256-156 and 146-128.

The girls lost the first two sets 109-100 and 151-99 before winning the third 156-137. Stanhope won the last two 123-84 and 167-96.

HA splits: The Houston Academy girls defeated Marbury 4-2 while the Raider boys lost 4-0 to Marbury.

Houston Academy girls won 110-104, 120-94, 100-96 and 135-113. Marbury's two wins were 107-105 and 106-88.

Marbury's boys team won over HA 152-133, 125-121, 138-106 and 149-110.