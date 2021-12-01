Bowling roundup: HA, Slocomb fall to Beauregard

The Houston Academy-Beauregard girls bowling match came down to the last frame before the Hornets eked out the win Tuesday at Dothan Lanes.

The two teams split the first six sets before Beauregard won the tight match by just four pins in the decisive seventh set, 105-101.

Houston Academy won the first set, 119-102, and the Hornets won the next two, 116-103 and 124-113, but HA surged ahead 3-2 with 89-87 and 105-99 wins. Beauregard forced the decisive set with a 120-112 win in the sixth set.

Overall, only 11 pins separated the two teams over the seven sets.

Kaelyn Tolley and Abby Curtiss both bowled three strikes and three spares to spark the HA effort.

In the boys contest, Beauregard swept the Raiders 161-130, 163-138, 151-134 and 177-137.

For the HA boys, Colton Ash had three strikes and three spares and Jackson Byrd two strikes and two spares.

Slocomb falls to Beauregard: Slocomb girls rallied from a 3-0 deficit to force the match with Beauregard to the final set, but the RedTops couldn’t complete the rally.