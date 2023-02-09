TROY – Austin Cross led the way with 14 points as Charles Henderson defeated Carroll 58-55 in the Class 5A, Area 4 boys championship game on Thursday night.

Mario Davenport added 13 points for the Trojans (21-5).

Carroll (23-7) was led by Takoda McLeod and Peyton Plott with 13 points each and Lakeith Person with 12.

The Eagles led by eight going to the fourth quarter but CHHS rallied to take a six-point lead. Carroll cut the deficit to one with 16 seconds left before Davenport hit two free throws for the final margin.

Both teams advance to the sub-regional round. Charles Henderson hosts Headland, while Carroll travels to Eufaula.

Class 5A, Area 3

Eufaula 54, Headland 41: Toney Coleman Jr. had 14 points, Patrick Screws 13 and Yhonzae Pierre 12 to lead Eufaula, which captured the Class 5A, Area 3 title.

Headland was led by Tylen Williams and Jaxon Williams with nine points each and Cade Enfinger and Cornelius Arnold with eight each.

Both teams advance to the sub-regional round on Tuesday. Eufaula (13-10) hosts Carroll, while Headland (20-12) visits Charles Henderson.

Class 2A, Area 2

Geneva County 58, Cottonwood 54: Omari Holmes had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Jose Martinez and Robert Darden both had 11 points with Martinez with four steals in leading Geneva County to the area tournament title.

Jay Garrett paced Cottonwood with 23 points and Jayden Culver had 11.

Both teams advance to Tuesday’s sub-regional round. Geneva County (18-12) will host Friday’s loser between Ariton and G.W. Long and Cottonwood (10-17) has to travel to the winner.

Class 2A, Area 4

Zion Chapel 70, Luverne 55: Jacob Chestnut had 26 points and Slade Grantham had 17 to pace Zion Chapel in an area tournament semifinal win.

The Rebels (14-15) advanced to the tournament championship against Highland Home. The teams will play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Highland Home.

Highland Home 71, Goshen 42: Goshen’s season came to an end with an area tournament semifinal loss to the Flying Squadron.

The Eagles finished the season 6-20. Highland Home advanced to the tournament finals against Zion Chapel.

Class 1A, Area 2

Florala 51, Elba 34: The Tigers’ season came to an end with a loss to Florala in the area tournament semifinals.

JT Coleman had 11 points and Cameron Gray eight for Elba, which finished with a 17-14 record.

Florala was led by Christian Greasham and Elijah McMeans with 14 each. Rayshon Coleman and Dalton Jackson added 10 each.

Brantley 59, Kinston 38: Jayden Parks had 25 points, Jordan Parks 13 and Keldric Brown eight points and 10 rebounds to lead Brantley (22-4), which advanced to Saturday’s are tournament finals.

Kinston finished the season with a 13-15 record.