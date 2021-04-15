Bracket play set to begin in Dothan Diamond Classic

Day two of the Dothan Diamond Classic belonged to Mother Nature.

Early morning rain Thursday made conditions unplayable for safe competition and forced the nearly week-long high school softball tournament to develop Friday’s bracket play at the Westgate Softball Complex off only one round of pool play.

The original concept of the 20-team tournament had Friday’s bracket pairings based off four games over two nights of pool play. Instead, Thursday’s weather forced tournament organizers to use only Tuesday’s pool play action where all teams played two games.

Seven teams won both of their pool games on Tuesday – Dothan and Rehobeth from Pool A, Geneva and Ashford from Pool B, Wicksburg and Brantley in Pool C and G.W. Long in Pool D.

Tiebreakers were used in three of the pools to determine a top seed. In all three cases, it came to defensive runs allowed. Dothan, which had shutouts in both wins, earned the Pool A No. 1 seed. Ashford, which allowed only three runs, took the Pool B No. 1 seed. Wicksburg, which had two shutouts in its wins, captured the Pool C No. 1 seed.

G.W. Long, as the only pool D team to go unbeaten, is the No. 1 seed for Pool D.