Brad McCoy steps down as head football coach at Charles Henderson

After seven years at Charles Henderson, Brad McCoy has stepped down as the Trojans’ head football coach.

McCoy confirmed the move in a text Tuesday afternoon to the Dothan Eagle, replying, ‘Yes sir’ when asked if him stepping down as Charles Henderson football coach was accurate.

In a later text, he added, “I have resigned my AD and HFC (head football coach) duties effectively immediately. I will continue to teach (biology) for remainder of the school year.”

His wife Haley, in a Facebook post viewed on Sports Chat with Neal & Wally, also appeared to confirm the news.

“Our family is very thankful for the past seven years and we can’t wait to see what God has planned for us next! Good luck (with a four leaf clover emoji) to the future of CHHS Trojans,” the post said listed for Haley Speigner McCoy.

McCoy went 34-40 in his seven years with Charles Henderson, including 1-8 this past season which finished with forfeit losses to Headland and Brantley because of COVID-19 protocols. His final game on the field was a 24-19 victory at Carroll on Oct. 16.