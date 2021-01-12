Brad McCoy steps down as head football coach at Charles Henderson

After seven years at Charles Henderson, Brad McCoy has stepped down as the Trojans’ head football coach.
McCoy confirmed the move in a text Tuesday afternoon to the Dothan Eagle, replying, ‘Yes sir’ when asked if him stepping down as Charles Henderson football coach was accurate.
In a later text, he added, “I have resigned my AD and HFC (head football coach) duties effectively immediately. I will continue to teach (biology) for remainder of the school year.”
His wife Haley, in a Facebook post viewed on Sports Chat with Neal & Wally, also appeared to confirm the news.
“Our family is very thankful for the past seven years and we can’t wait to see what God has planned for us next! Good luck (with a four leaf clover emoji) to the future of CHHS Trojans,” the post said listed for Haley Speigner McCoy.
McCoy went 34-40 in his seven years with Charles Henderson, including 1-8 this past season which finished with forfeit losses to Headland and Brantley because of COVID-19 protocols. His final game on the field was a 24-19 victory at Carroll on Oct. 16.
He began his tenure at Charles Henderson strong, going 8-4, 7-4 and 6-5 in three of his first four seasons, but the Trojans have struggled the last three years, going 3-7 and 4-6 prior to this past year’s 1-8 season.
The Trojans made the state playoffs in the first six years of his tenure, winning in his first playoff game in 2014, but losing every other postseason contest following that initial game.
McCoy was hired in 2014 after Jamey Dubose abruptly left the program for Central-Phenix City in May without coaching a game. Dubose was hired in place of Mike Dean, who guided Charles Henderson to the 4A state championship game before losing to Oneonta and leaving a week later for Mary G. Montgomery.
In addition to his tenure at CHHS, McCoy was head coach Daleville for five seasons (2009-13), guiding the Warhawks to a 34-19 record with three state playoff appearances. His 2010 and 2012 Warhawk teams both won the region title with the 2012 team finishing 10-1.
Prior to leading Daleville, McCoy was the offensive coordinator at Northview in Dothan in 2008 and was an assistant coach at powerhouse Prattville for six years under current UAB head coach Bill Clark. While at Prattville, McCoy was part of two state championship teams