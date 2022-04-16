Brantley defeats Geneva to win Dothan Diamond Classic

Brantley head coach Cindy Hawthorne likes coming to the Dothan Diamond Classic to face what she feels is stiff competition.

Her Class 1A, No. 2-ranked Bulldogs proved they were the best of the best, winning the third annual event at Dothan’s Westgate Softball Complex on Saturday.

The Bulldogs capped the title with a 6-4 win over Class 3A, No. 9-ranked Geneva in the championship after beating Class 7A Enterprise 2-1 in the semifinals.

Houston Academy took the tournament consolation game, beating Enterprise 4-2.

For the tournament, Brantley, the defending Class 1A state champions, went 7-1 with four of the wins over state-ranked teams at the event that started on Monday. The Bulldogs avenged the only loss as it fell to Geneva 5-2 earlier in the week.

“We are so excited to come here and compete,” Hawthorne said. “It was wonderful, wonderful competition that we faced this week and we feel blessed to come out on top. It was a long week, but an enjoyable week.”

Geneva left with not only the tournament runner-up spot but also the Sportsmanship Award. The Panthers went 6-2, losing to Class 3A, No. 5 Houston Academy and to Brantley.

“I am so proud of this group,” Geneva head coach Ashley Bell said. “I felt like we played awesome all week. I feel we are finding our groove. Sometimes it takes you until spring break to find that and I feel like we are having people stepping up all around right now.”

Brantley delivered in clutch moments on Saturday, both in the semifinals and finals.

In the semifinal game with Enterprise an out away from winning, Sheonte Barginere delivered a two-out, two-run triple in the top of the seventh to erase a 1-0 deficit and help the Bulldogs win.

In the championship, Geneva surged ahead 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth, but the Bulldogs quickly answered with four go-ahead runs in the top of the fifth.

“These are the type of games that get you ready for down the road and that’s why we are here, so those kind of things (like getting behind) don’t shock you when you get in the big moments,” Hawthorne said.

Brantley eased out to a 2-0 lead off a run in the both second and third innings. In the second, Annah Parker Little hit a triple past the first bag and down the right field line and scored off an Alex Grimes ground out. An inning later, Anna Claire Free belted a solo homer to left for Brantley, one of three hits for the seventh grader in the game.

Geneva, though, wrestled the lead away with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Emma Griffin led off with a solo homer to left. Emily Lamb followed with a walk, ending the day for Brantley starter Free and Kaylee Navarre entered.

After a wild pitch that moved Lamb to second, Navarre got a strikeout and soft fly out. However, Za’Liyah Kemmerlin beat out a bunt as a throw from Navarre was off the mark, allowing Lamb to race out and score to tie the game at 2-2.

Geneva’s Ella Dale added another bunt single to put runners at first and third. Ally Henderson, Geneva’s lead-off hitter, then slapped a hard-hit two-run triple in the right-center field gap to put the Panthers in front 4-2.

“We started to put the ball in play and got our bunts down,” Bell said. “We made the defense work a little bit. We were attacking some good pitches.”

Brantley struck back in the ensuing at-bat. With one out, the Bulldogs loaded the bases off singles by Barginere and Free and a walk to Kayden Dunn. Navarre then hit a grounder to shortstop Johnson, who came home, but the throw was up the third base line and past the catcher. Barginere scored, knocking the catcher down, and with the ball still at the backstop, Free also scored to tie the game.

Campbell Hawthorne followed with a two-run single past third to put Brantley up 6-4.

Cindy Hawthorne, Brantley’s coach, said Boswell, Geneva’s pitcher, was doing a “awesome job” of spotting pitches on the outside corner and the Bulldogs finally made adjustments in the four-run inning.

“We wanted to take better approaches at the plate and hit it where it is was pitched. We did a better job of doing that finally,” Hawthorne said.

Navarre took it from there, allowing only one Geneva base runner in the final three innings, that coming off an error.

A junior, Navarre pitched in all but three innings of Brantley’s eight tournament games. She won all four bracket games Friday and Saturday, striking out 46. She was selected the Pitcher of the Tournament.

Consolation game

Houston Academy 4, Enterprise 2: The Raiders scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to break a 2-2 tie and take the win.

Emily Maddox belted a lead-off homer in the sixth and Sara Bourkard scored from third in the seventh on a steal of home while there was a rundown between first and second.

Enterprise put two runners on the seventh, but Raider pitcher Braya Hodges got a strikeout to end the game.

HA scored two in the first on Hodges’ two-run single to right. Enterprise cut it to one in the third when Georgia Lessman scored on a Macy Robinette grounder. The Wildcats tied it in fifth on a Gracyn Snell RBI single.

Mary Suzan Aman had two hits to lead HA, while Robinette and Kinley Hutto had two hits for EHS.

Alexis Milanowski was the winning pitcher after working five innings. Hodges earned a save, pitching the last two innings.

Semifinals

Brantley 2, Enterprise 1: Brantley won it on Sheonte Barginere’s two-run triple in the seventh.

Navarre struck out 14 and allowed only five hits and one run. Enterprise’s Gracyn Snell struck out seven and allowed just two runs on four hits in seven innings.

Enterprise’s Georgia Lessman was the only batter with two hits.

Geneva 7, Houston Academy 4: Geneva scored three runs in the second to take a 5-3 lead and held on for the win.

Six players had a single each for Geneva, including Ally Henderson, Madison Johnson, Emily Lamb and Erin Curry, who all had a hit and RBI.

Makaley Boswell was the winning pitcher, striking out five over seven innings.

Emily Maddox and Jadyn Rausch had two hits for HA. Mary Suzan Aman, Braya Hodges and Mallory Magrino had a hit and RBI each.

Milanowski wins Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby: For the second straight year, a Houston Academy standout won the Kasey Cooper Home Run Derby as Alexis Milanowski won this year’s event.

“All my hard work is paying off,” Milanowski said. “It is kind of ironic to win Kasey’s home run derby in that she has been a coach and mentor for me and her dad, Jeff, has been a mentor to me too. It was a neat experience to win it because of that

“I work with her dad every single day. I don’t get to work with Kasey as much because she is off at med school right now (at UAB), but every time she is in town she tries to work with me.”

A year ago, Houston Academy’s Jaysoni Beachum won the home run event.

“It’s always nice to keep a great award at your school,” Milanowski said. “It is cool that we have won it back-to-back years.”

Milanowski hit 22 homers in the first two rounds in reaching the finals.

“My approach was to just have fun out there and cheer for everybody else, while taking it just like BP (batting practice) and not try to do too much and not stress out too much either,” Milanowski said.

She was joined in the finals by Wicksburg’s Ashton White and Brantley’s Kayden Dunn. Ironically, the finalists were all seniors who have signed to play college – Milanowski at Auburn, White at Army and Dunn at Troy.

Dunn and Milanowski were the first two up in the finals. Dunn hit 10 homers and Milanowski had 17. White was closing in on Milanowski with 16 homers, but hit an out to come up short of tying her.

“She was getting close, but in the end, me and Ashton are real good friends so I would have been happy if she was able to get more than 17,” Milanowski said.

Tournament honors: Brantley’s Kaylee Navarre earned the Pitcher of the Tournament award and Geneva’s Makaley Boswell was selected the Defensive Player of the Tournament.

The 15-member all-tournament team featured Navarre, Kayden Dunn and Campbell Hawthorne from Brantley, Boswell, Madison Johnson and Katlyn Conner from Geneva, Braya Hodges, Alexis Milanowski and Emily Maddox from Houston Academy, Kinley Hutto, Georgia Lessman and Taylor Danford from Enterprise along G.W. Long’s Makenna Long, Rehobeth’s Shellie Littlefield and Dale County’s Shayleigh Whitman.

Geneva’s Emily Lamb was selected as Rhonda’s Softball Family Scholarship winner.

Late Friday

Quarterfinal games

Enterprise 18, Dale County 1: Enterprise came out on fire, scoring seven runs in the top of the first, and ended the game on fire, scoring 11 runs in the fourth.

Taylor Danford and Ane Blevins both had three hits and four runs batted in to lead Enterprise. Kinley Hutto had two hits and two RBI and Georgia Lessman and Macy Robinette both had two hits to lead Enterprise. Gracyn Snell added a single and RBI.

Snell pitched four innings and allowed five hits. She struck out four.

Shayleigh Whitman had two hits for Dale County and scored the only run on a passed ball.

Geneva 6, Ashford 0: Makaley Boswell pitched a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and the Panthers cashed in three hits for five runs.

Geneva seized a 2-0 lead in the third on a RBI sacrifice fly by Boswell and a run-scoring single by Madison Johnson.

The Panthers padded the lead in the fifth on back-to-back homers. Johnson belted a three-run shot, giving her four RBI in the game. Emma Griffin followed with a solo homer.

Katelynn Money, Barrett Lawrence and Ashtyn Sanders had a single each for the three Ashford hits.

Houston Academy 4, G.W. Long 3: Houston Academy scored two runs in the fifth to break a 2-2 tie and held off the Rebels for a 4-3 win, knocking out the defending tournament champions.

The Raiders seized a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run single by Tylaya Lingo.

G.W. Long tied it in the bottom of the fourth as Emma Grace Caraway scored on a Dallas Potter sacrifice and Taylor McDaniel scored on a Maleah Long single.

The Raiders, though, reclaimed the lead in the top of the fifth. Emily Maddox scored on the back end of a double steal and Braya Hodges had a RBI single.

G.W. Long’s Makenna Long hit a solo homer in the sixth to cut the margin to 4-3.

The Rebels put a runner on base in the seventh off a Makayla Phillips single with one out, but Hodges, HA’s pitcher, got two straight strikeouts to end the game.

Hodges went all seven innings, striking out 11 and scattering six hit and three runs.

Offensively, Suzanne Snell led the Raiders with two hits each. Makenna and Maleah Long both had two hits for G.W. Long.

Brantley 3, Rehobeth 1: Brantley standout pitcher Kaylee Navarre struck out 17 batters and allowed only two hits and one unearned run to pace the Bulldogs.

Over two games and 11 innings, Navarre struck out 27 of 36 batters, adding 10 strikeouts in a win earlier over Dothan.

Rehobeth, which rallied for a win earlier against Pike Road, had a chance late. Down 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, the Rebels put runners at second and third after a Makayla Peters double and had the No. 4 and No. 5 hitters in the lineup coming up. However, Navarre struck both of them out to end the threat.

The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the top of the seventh to go up 3-1.

Rehobeth’s Shellie Littlefield had a strong pitching performance, striking out seven and scattering five hits over seven innings.

Kayden Dunn had two hits, including a homer for Brantley.

Gracie Alberson added a single to go with Phillips’ double for Rehobeth.

Second round games

Rehobeth 7, Pike Road 6: The Rebels rallied from an early 6-0 deficit to tie it in the bottom of the seventh inning before winning the game in extra innings.

Pike Road, coached by former Dothan coach Patricia Ball, seized a 5-0 lead in the first inning and added a run in the second inning to make it 6-0.

Rehobeth gradually clawed at the lead and eventually tie the game in the seventh inning on Maddie Williams’ run-scoring.

An inning later with a runner at second to start the frame via the international tiebreaker rule, Alaina Cobb doubled home Regan Valenzuela to give the Rebels the win.

Gracie Alberson, Maddie Williams, Shellie Littlefield and Mattox Richards had two hits each for Rehobeth with Williams and Richards driving in a run. Cobb drove in two runs.

Kirsten Hill and Beth Stengell had two hits each for Pike Road with Hill driving in a run. Regan Frazer had a hit with two RBI.

Dale County 3, Wicksburg 0: Shayleigh Whitman pitched a complete-game four-hit shutout with one strikeout as the Warriors downed Wicksburg.

Offensively for Dale County, Madyson McLain had a run-scoring single in the second, Elly Castle a RBI single in the third and Whitman had a run-scoring hit in the sixth.

Joanna Marshall had three hits and Castle had two for Dale County.

Chloe Joyner had two and Ashton White added a double for Wicksburg.

G.W. Long 12, Headland 0: Aubreigh Haynes and Makayla Phillips combined on a five-inning, one-hit shutout for the Rebels.

Haynes pitched four innings, allowing the hit, while striking out three and walking two. Phillips struck out all three batters she faced.

Offensively, Ainsley Watts had two doubles with two runs batted in, Makenna Long had two doubles with one RBI and Ally Whitehead had a double with two RBI. Maleah Long belted a solo homer. Emma Claire Long drove in one run.

Geneva 15, Carroll 0: Makaley Boswell had three hits and seven runs batted in, highlighted by a grand slam homer to pace a 15-hit attack.

Erin Curry and Za’Liyah Kemmerlin had three hits each with Kemmerlin earning a double and two runs batted in. Madison Johnson had two hits, one a triple, with one RBI and Emma Griffin had a single with two runs batted in.

Katlyn Conner and Riley Beckerich combined on a four-inning, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts. Conner pitched three innings and struck out five and allowed the one hit. Beckerich pitched the final inning, striking out two.

Kate Trawick had a single for the only Carroll hit.

