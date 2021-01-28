Brent Hill resigns as Opp head football coach

Hill’s 2014 and 2016 teams both won nine games, the first teams to earn that many for the Bobcats since 2003. The 2014 team, which finished 9-4, advanced to the state quarterfinals, the first Opp team to advance past the second round in school history.

Hill’s last team last fall went 8-4, reaching the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

“I have enjoyed coaching every young man we’ve had here at Opp,” Hill said. “I don’t regret one second coming to Opp. I have loved Opp. Opp is a great place and a great community. My whole family has loved Opp.

“We hate the thought of leaving, but at the end of the day, all good things come to an end. It will be the next chapter for Opp and the next chapter for the Hill family.”

While he had success at Opp, Hill does leave with one regret.

“The only thing I really regret is I wish we had won the state championship. That is only thing that drives me up the wall,” Hill said.

Hill added he enjoyed his association with those in Opp from fans to coaches to administration, but most importantly, to the players.