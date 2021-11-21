Bright, Robinson pace Northside Methodist wrestling

Sam Bright and Tristin Robinson both earned a second-place finish to lead Northside Methodist Academy’s wrestling team in the Gulf Coast Clash at the Mobile Civic Center this weekend.

Bright captured his second-place finish in the varsity 126-pound weight class on Saturday, going 4-1 overall at the meet. The sophomore won his first three matches on pinfalls, one in the first period, and won his fourth by a forfeit to reach the finals. He lost in the finals to Thompson’s Henry Betke on a second-period pin.

Robinson, a junior who finished fifth at girls state last year, went 1-1 in the three-person 152-pound girls weight class on Friday. She pinned Saraland’s Jolene Walls 48 seconds into the first period but lost on a first-period pin to Daphne’s Sage Rosario. Daphne’s Rosario also beat Walls to win the weight class.

Northside Methodist’s Josie Faison, competing in the girls’ 165-pound weight class, went 2-3, winning both matches on pins, and finished in fourth place out of eight girls. Faison was winning her third-place match 3-1 late in the first period when she suffered a knee injury and was forced to withdraw and forfeit the match.