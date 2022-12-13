Broadaway nears bowling perfection; Dothan teams both win

Dothan junior Alex Broadaway nearly bowled a perfect game on Tuesday at Dothan Lanes, missing it by just one pin during a Wolves dual match against Robertsdale.

Broadaway opened the traditional format of the dual with a strike and followed by knocking down nine pins on his first attempt of the second frame. He completed a spare with a second shot on the frame.

From there, it was strike after strike as he reeled off 10 straight to finish his round with a Dothan school record 280 score. It was also his career best.

Behind his efforts, Dothan opened up a huge 933 to 588 lead after the traditional round over the Bears. The Wolves finished with a 1,369 score following the three Baker series and Robertsdale with a 953.

In addition to Broadaway’s performance, Landon Conrad bowled a 183 and Alex Thagard had a 175 for Dothan. Gavin Hendershott followed with a 159 and Oliver Benefield had a 136 during the traditional round.

During the Baker series, Cade Whittaker led the Wolves with four strikes.

The win improved Dothan to 7-0 in Class 7A, Region 2 play with five region matches left.

The Dothan girls also beat Robertsdale on Tuesday, taking a 1,011 to 860 win.

Ellie Smith paced the girls team with a 159. LaCarla Peterman had a 127, Karlee Kirkland a 126 and Kelsey Peaden a 123.

The Dothan girls edged Robertsdale 634 to 602 during the traditional round then pulled away by winning the three Baker sets, 123-89, 111-84 and 143-85.

HA, Slocomb teams split against Orange Beach

Houston Academy and Slocomb teams split against Orange Beach in high school bowling action Tuesday at Dothan’s Patricia Lanes.

The HA boys beat Orange Beach 1,118 to 946, while the Slocomb boys fell 946 to 892.

On the girls, Slocomb defeated Orange Beach 1,074 to 922 while the Raiders lost a close one 922 to 914 as the last bowler for the Makos earned a spare on the 10th and final frame to give Orange Beach the win.

Leading the HA boys during the traditional round was Ian Kaufman with a 172 and Raj Patel with a 136.

The Houston Academy girls were led by Ava Claire Johnson with a 120 and Kaelyn Tolley with a 113.