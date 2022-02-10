Bryant Garrison named new Slocomb football coach

“He worked much closer with coach Smart,” Tice said. “In practice, he was learning and running drills. I think that was huge in shaping his work ethic and made him as organized as he is today.”

While at Alabama, he also worked under noted weight training and conditioning coach, Scott Cochran, who is now at the University of Georgia.

“His main focus – and this came from the references I talked to – even though he is a defensive-guy he is going to big in weight training and conditioning,” Tice said. “Any high school program from junior high up that is what you need. He has a huge focus on that. That is in his wheelhouse, so that was another big plus.”

While at Alabama, Garrison was part of the Tide’s 2009 SEC and national championship team.

He began his coaching career at Lincoln, serving as running backs and quarterbacks coach on offense and safeties and cornerbacks on defense. He was also an assistant varsity boys basketball coach and ninth grade basketball coach as well as assistant golf coach at Lincoln.