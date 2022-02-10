Bryant Garrison named new Slocomb football coach

Slocomb principal David Tice couldn’t help but notice Bryant Garrison’s organizational skills, knowledge and energy.
He also couldn’t ignore his ties to Nick Saban and Kirby Smart.
Garrison, who played high school football at Marion County High School in Guin and was an equipment manager and a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama, the latter under Saban and Smart, was hired by the Geneva County School Board as Slocomb’s new head football coach on Thursday night.
Garrison, who will also be the RedTops athletic director and a PE/weight training teacher, comes to Slocomb after serving three years as defensive coordinator and head strength and conditioning coach at Central Gwinnett High School, a Class AAAAAA school in Lawrenceville, Ga.
He was a defensive coordinator and weight room teacher at Class AAAA Hampton (Ga.) High School during four years there and was an assistant football coach for two seasons at Lincoln High in northern Alabama near Talladega before he landed at Central Gwinnett.
The 33-year-old Garrison replaces Richard Tisdale, who resigned at Slocomb last month. Tisdale is now an assistant coach at Wicksburg.
“Organization,” Tice quickly responded when asked what stood out about the new head coach during committee interviews. “He was the most prepared person by far that we interviewed.
"He was head and shoulders above everybody else. You could tell he has a great knowledge base, not just for football, but in running a program. He also has a ton of energy.”
Efforts to reach Garrison by the Dothan Eagle for comment about his new position at Slocomb were unsuccessful on Thursday night.
Garrison earned all-state honors in football, basketball and baseball while at Marion County where he was the school’s salutatorian. He played one year of college baseball at Bevill State Community College in Fayette before attending and graduating from the University of Alabama with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering and a Master’s degree in Kinesiology.
A 2012 Marion County Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Garrison served two years as equipment manager for Alabama’s football team under then head coach Mike Shula before becoming a graduate assistant in Saban’s first year at the school.
As a graduate assistant, he worked directly with Saban, Alabama’s head coach, and Smart, who was defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at the time. Among Garrison’s duties were creating new call signals and implementing them for the defensive backs, preparing practice schedules and call sheets for coaches as well as organizing and conducting defensive back drills
“He worked much closer with coach Smart,” Tice said. “In practice, he was learning and running drills. I think that was huge in shaping his work ethic and made him as organized as he is today.”
While at Alabama, he also worked under noted weight training and conditioning coach, Scott Cochran, who is now at the University of Georgia.
“His main focus – and this came from the references I talked to – even though he is a defensive-guy he is going to big in weight training and conditioning,” Tice said. “Any high school program from junior high up that is what you need. He has a huge focus on that. That is in his wheelhouse, so that was another big plus.”
While at Alabama, Garrison was part of the Tide’s 2009 SEC and national championship team.
He began his coaching career at Lincoln, serving as running backs and quarterbacks coach on offense and safeties and cornerbacks on defense. He was also an assistant varsity boys basketball coach and ninth grade basketball coach as well as assistant golf coach at Lincoln.
He moved to Hampton (Ga.) in July 2015, serving a variety of roles in his four years with the program. He was secondary coach (2015-19), special teams coordinator (2016) and running backs/JV defensive coordinator (2015-16) before becoming the varsity defensive coordinator (2016-19).
He left for Central Gwinnett where he has been a secondary coach, defensive coordinator and football strength and conditioning coach since 2019.
Garrison will begin his duties at Slocomb on Monday, Feb. 28, though he is expected to be in town sometime next week.
“After conducting many, many interviews, our panel selected the person that best exemplified our vision of the next head football coach for the Redtops,” said Tice and Slocomb Middle School principal Denise Whitfield in a joint statement.
“We chose Coach Bryant Garrison. Coach Garrison has a wealth of knowledge. He is well-planned and organized. Most of all, he is passionate about achieving excellence on and off the field. We are looking forward to Coach Garrison leading our student athletes to becoming the best versions of themselves and guiding our teams to success.”