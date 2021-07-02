Bubber Birdsong set to take over as Headland baseball coach

Longtime friends Bubber Birdsong and Gene Dews always talked about coaching together.

It appears the two veteran Wiregrass coaches will now have that opportunity.

Pending board action from the Henry County School Board, Birdsong appears set to take over as Headland High’s head baseball coach. He plans to have Dews, a former high school teammate who spent 10 years as head baseball coach at Wallace College followed by 10 years as the head softball coach there, as his hitting coach.

“He and I grew up together and played together on a state championship team in high school at Clay County in Fort Gaines, Ga.,” Birdsong said. “It has always been our dream to get back together and work together. We are excited and looking forward to this. We had talked about it for years and now it is coming to fruition.”

Birdsong has been an assistant coach at Headland the last two years under Les Lancaster. Lancaster was non-renewed as a teacher after this past season.

Birdsong was a physical education teacher at the school, but resigned that position in March because of COVID issues. He has been rehired as PE teacher, said Headland principal Jason Bradford, though his role as coach hasn’t been officially approved.