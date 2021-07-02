Bubber Birdsong set to take over as Headland baseball coach

Longtime friends Bubber Birdsong and Gene Dews always talked about coaching together.
It appears the two veteran Wiregrass coaches will now have that opportunity.
Pending board action from the Henry County School Board, Birdsong appears set to take over as Headland High’s head baseball coach. He plans to have Dews, a former high school teammate who spent 10 years as head baseball coach at Wallace College followed by 10 years as the head softball coach there, as his hitting coach.
“He and I grew up together and played together on a state championship team in high school at Clay County in Fort Gaines, Ga.,” Birdsong said. “It has always been our dream to get back together and work together. We are excited and looking forward to this. We had talked about it for years and now it is coming to fruition.”
Birdsong has been an assistant coach at Headland the last two years under Les Lancaster. Lancaster was non-renewed as a teacher after this past season.
Birdsong was a physical education teacher at the school, but resigned that position in March because of COVID issues. He has been rehired as PE teacher, said Headland principal Jason Bradford, though his role as coach hasn’t been officially approved.
“The board has met and approved coach Birdsong as a teacher, but has not approved coaching,” Bradford said. “Barring a problem that is who will be the next baseball coach. I can tell you the intent to hire him (as a teacher) was (for him) to be the next baseball coach.”
Birdsong guided Abbeville Christian football, boys basketball and baseball teams during the late 1980s and 1990s during a 12-year stint at the school. He had several other coaching positions, including a 14-year run at Baconton Charter in southwest Georgia, before serving the last two years as an assistant at Headland.
“I am excited about it,” Birdsong said of taking over at Headland. “I am looking forward to it. I was coach Lancaster’s assistant for two years and I really enjoyed working with him. I learned a lot under him. Now, I am looking forward to taking (over) the program. We have a good group of kids coming back. I am excited about continuing the tradition of Headland baseball.”
In taking the Headland job, Birdsong created an interesting dynamic in Class 5A, Area 3 – a father-son combo in the same area. His son, Brett, is a second-year coach at fellow Area 3 program Carroll.
“Last year was the first time I have exchanged lineup cards with him,” Birdsong said. “Now, we will go head-to-head (as head coaches).”
During his tenure at Abbeville Christian, Birdsong led the Generals baseball team to three state runner-up finishes and also led the ACA boys basketball team to its first state title in 1996. He directed the football team from 1989-96, amassing a 40-61 record, highlighted by an 8-3 team in 1993.
After leaving ACA, he was head football coach South Choctaw Academy (1999 and 2000) before moving to Georgia and leading Baconton Charter, located in southwest Georgia near Camilla. While there, he coached the softball team in the fall and baseball team in the spring. He had several softball teams reach the Elite Eight and had one baseball team reach the Elite Eight. Of his 14 baseball teams, 13 made the state playoffs.
“I am still old school,” Birdsong said. “I cringe on a lot of this new modern stuff they have. I feel pitching and defense is still the name of the game. You also have to put the ball in play (on offense).”
After losing five seniors – all who signed college scholarships – Birdsong said he will have to lead the Rams in a different way this year. Included in the five seniors was standout pitcher Bryce Cunningham, a signee of NCAA runner-up Vanderbilt.
“We will go back to small ball,” Birdsong said. “In the last two years, we lost some pretty good players, so we will have to change our philosophy and be more daring on the bases and play small ball.
“We won’t have that Vanderbilt guy No. 1 or that long ball pop we had, so we will have to go back to what I call an exciting brand of baseball.”
Bradford said the school was glad to have a coach of Birdsong’s stature available as head coach.
“I am excited to have him,” Bradford said. “He had a lot of parent support. A lot of the boys thought highly of him. He brings a wealth of knowledge to our baseball program. We are excited to have him on board.”
If the hiring of Birdsong as baseball coach goes through, Headland will have one remaining head coaching position to fill. The school is still searching for a new softball head coach following the resignation of Claire Bradshaw.