Bubber Birdsong steps aside as Headland baseball coach

After leading Headland to the Class 5A semifinals this past season, Bubber Birdsong informed his players via text message Tuesday night he’s relinquishing the role as head baseball coach.

Birdsong, the Dothan Eagle Super 12 baseball Coach of the Year, spent one season leading the Rams after working two years as an assistant.

“I was diagnosed with diabetes back in January and I lost about 30 pounds and just physically it was a pretty tough season for me,” Birdsong told the Eagle Wednesday. “I needed to cut back my hours, maybe part-time or something, and Headland really didn’t have anything along those lines.”

Also, his wife is a teacher at Baconton (Ga.) Community Charter School and has been commuting from their home in Abbeville over the past three years. Birdsong spent the past 14 years as head baseball coach at the Georgia school before returning to the Wiregrass. The Fort Gaines, Ga., native coached at Abbeville Christian Academy from 1988 to 1999.

“My wife has been driving back and forth for three years to Georgia and it’s like 160 miles a day,” Birdsong said. “We moved to Abbeville thinking we had two teaching jobs and the job didn’t really work out with what we thought here.

“With the price of gas and three years of getting up and leaving in the middle of the morning and getting home late at night, you know, I just kind of felt like it was time to get back closer to where she works. She’s trying to get her retirement years in and finish up over there.”

Still, it was a difficult decision for Birdsong, who led the Rams to a 24-5 record and the state semifinals appearance, which was the first at Headland since 1986. The win total was the most since 2018.

“It’s been less than a week that I decided to go ahead and pull the trigger,” Birdsong said. “I didn’t want to make it a hardship for Headland to try and find somebody to fill my place, so I went ahead and made that decision.”

New Headland principal Brent Malloy will begin a search for a replacement immediately.

“Like I told coach Birdsong, I know he’s got to do the right thing that makes him most comfortable with his family, but I hate we’re not going to have a chance to really work together,” Malloy said. “He’s going to be greatly missed, and he’s going to be very difficult to replace.

“We’re going to cast as wide a net as possible and interview anybody we think has the aptitude and willingness to come over here and run the program the way it needs to be run. I’ve had a few people who have reached out already … nothing official … and I won’t even schedule interviews for another week or two.”

Birdsong is currently coaching pro baseball this summer with the New York Boulders of the Independent League’s Frontier League, thus the need to contact the players through a text message.

The message to the team reads: I wanted y’all to know before you found out from somewhere else, that I have resigned from Headland High School. I have decided that due to health scares in the past year, that I needed to cut my hours down and pursue a part time job.

For the past three years, my wife has been driving 160 miles each day to teach in Georgia, and I felt like it was time to move back closer to her work. I have all the confidence that Headland will make a great hire and give you guys a coach that will continue to take this program forward in the future.

I apologize for texting you this news. I would have much rather have told you in person, but my coaching situation this summer will not allow it. Thanks to all of the coaches, players and parents who made this past season so enjoyable. “FOREVER LINKED.” Bubber Birdsong.

Birdsong was reunited with his childhood friend Gene Dews during his time at Headland. The two grew up next door to each other in Fort Gaines and they were teammates on a high school state championship baseball team. Dews served as Birdsong’s assistant this past season.

“Fifty years later after walking off the field together with a state championship as players, we got back together as coaches and got within one step of another state championship,” Birdsong said. “I’ll always be grateful for that opportunity.”

Birdsong believes he’s leaving the program on solid footing.

“I think what we did this year and what we have coming back next year that Headland baseball is going to be a force to be reckoned with for a while,” Birdsong said.