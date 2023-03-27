After serving eight years as an assistant coach, Buck McDonald is taking over as a head football coach.

McDonald was elevated to the head football position at Lakeside School in Eufaula last week. He served this past year as an assistant coach and middle school head coach for the Chiefs. He was an assistant coach the previous seven years at Abbeville Christian Academy.

“I am excited,” McDonald said. “We have a lot of kids coming into our school, so we have been busy getting ready for spring football. This is a great place to be. I love it.”

McDonald takes over after a rough 2022 season for the Chiefs, who finished 3-8 and had several players involved in issues that forced younger players to have to play early last year. He takes over for Tom Clements, who is stepping down to focus on middle school football and his role as boys basketball coach at the school.

“It’s not really a rebuilding year as we have really good bodies here and have a lot good players coming back,” McDonald said. “We are having to develop a lot of younger kids into it from last year.”

McDonald, who played high school football at Randolph-Southern in nearby Shellman, Ga., began his coaching under Ashley Carlisle at Abbeville Christian Academy in 2015, helping with the Generals during a state championship season.

He was the Generals’ defensive line coach from 2015-19 before being elevated to defensive coordinator in 2020, a year ACA finished as the AISA Class A state runner-up. He also coached for the Generals under John Gilmore in 2021 before moving to Lakeside last year.

In addition to football, McDonald is an assistant baseball coach at Lakeside, a role he will continue next year.

McDonald said his interest in coaching was sparked by his mom, Lea Henry, a Southwest Georgia native of Damascus who played for Pat Summitt at the University of Tennessee, was a member of the 1984 USA Olympic Team and was a longtime women’s college coach. Henry guided Florida, Mercer, Georgia State and Darton College (Ga.). Henry’s father, W.T. Henry, a longtime high school coach, also influenced his coaching.

“I have been around college athletics my whole life with her coaching Division-I basketball,” McDonald said. “I kind of grew up in it my whole life as far as basketball and coaching.

“My love for coaching and my love for coaching kids came from being around her and her father my whole life. It was huge for me learning from them.”

The new head coach said he knows it will be a challenge to rebuild Lakeside football, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2017.

“It will start from the bottom all the way up,” McDonald said. “We are thin on numbers and we have to build the younger kids up. We have to get our high school team up to where our kids are excited about playing football. That is a big problem right now in general in private school ball – having kids excited to get back to the game.”

He said there are talented players currently at Lakeside, which plays in the smallest AISA division in Class A, but creating depth is a priority. He stressed younger players have to be developed earlier to establish the depth.

“We have a lot of players here,” McDonald said. “We just don’t have the depth. We have to build the depth. We have got a long ways to go as far developing depth.”

On the field, the new Chiefs coach wants to have a physical team

“I want to be a very physical football team,” McDonald said. “I want to have physical defensive and offensive lines. I want to be coming at you.”