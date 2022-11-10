Bynum’s Dothan debut canceled; other events also canceld

The debut of new Dothan boys basketball coach Jeremy Bynum was put on hold after Thursday’s scheduled game against Smiths Station was canceled due to weather issues.

Dothan city schools dismissed early on Thursday because of potential bad weather from tropical storm Nicole and by school system policy no athletic teams are allowed to play after a weather-oriented dismissal.

Both the girls and boys games from Thursday are likely to be rescheduled.

Bynum’s debut is now set for Tuesday when the Wolves play at Geneva.

Other games canceled: Four other events, including a bowling tri-match, were also canceled because of early dismissals and weather issues.

The Emmanuel Christian-Daleville basketball games along with Cottonwood at Headland game plus the Northside Methodist girls tournament game against Malone (Fla.) at Bethlehem, Fla., were canceled.

The ECS-Daleville games will be rescheduled for Monday night. No date has been set yet for the Cottonwood-Headland games.

Also on Thursday, the Dothan girls and boys bowling teams’ scheduled Class 6A-7A, Region 2 matches with Foley and Daphne at Dothan Lanes were canceled. No make-up date has been set.