After winning the singles championship in the Boys’ 14 USTA National Clay Court Championships at the Westgate Tennis Center on Sunday, Tanishk Konduri of Cupertino, California, was feeling much better than earlier in the week.

“As I came into this tournament, I got sick … I had flu-like symptoms,” Konduri said. “I put a lot of work into this tournament, so I just knew I had to push it through.

“After the first three or four days, I started feeling a lot better and I was playing some really good tennis in the quarterfinals. In the semis I got a little tight, but again I was playing a lot better in the finals.”

A refreshed Konduri, a No. 5 seed, defeated Shaan Majeed of Cumming, Georgia, who was a No. 17 seed, 6-0, 6-4 to claim the championship in the week-long tournament in Dothan.

“I felt like there was a lot less pressure on me today,” Konduri said. “I was happy that I was getting a (championship) ball either way, silver or gold. I wanted to win, but it was a little bit less pressure, so I was able to play my game.”

And what is Konduri’s “game?”

“I think of myself as a counter-puncher, but I do play a very aggressive game,” Konduri said. “My backhand is super solid and I feel like I have a good serve.

“I’m starting and creating most of the points from my forehand, so I was able to hit my spots … I was moving well and my backhand was very solid.

“I was just feeling everything comfortably – I was feeling the court comfortably; I was feeling the game comfortably – it helped me as I went along in the match.”

Winning the first set in the title match 6-0 put the pressure on his opponent.

“The first set I wasn’t giving him anything at all,” Konduri said. “I was playing some really solid tennis; making him hit really out-of-position shots. As soon as I started to go up 3-0, 4-0 (first set), the pressure kind of withered away and I started playing much better tennis.”

But Konduri knew Majeed wouldn’t roll over and quit.

“I knew he would start to come back and he started playing some really good tennis, especially on his serves,” Konduri said. “It was really tough for me to do anything off of it because he is so tall and has such a great first serve and second serve.

“But I managed to be able to put away a couple of games and that got me into the lead. That was just enough to get me across the finish line before he did.”

Konduri had confidence coming into the tournament. The 14-year-old won a Boys’ 16 Level 3 tournament in Las Vegas in early May and made it to the semifinals of Boys’ 14 Level 2 tournament in Rosewell, California, in late May.

“I’ve been putting a lot of effort into the past couple of months … even the past couple of years … and finally it paid off and it will really help me going forward into my future tournaments,” Konduri said.

He enjoyed his experience in Dothan.

“I actually really like this place,” Konduri said. “It’s a very welcoming community and the environment kind of helped me play my best tennis even when I wasn’t feeling too well.”