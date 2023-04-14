OZARK – Carroll High’s Ameyah “Me-Me” Gray, who signed a scholarship Friday to continue her academic and basketball career at Bishop State Community College, quickly got the attention of first-year coach Jermel Bell when he arrived on campus.

“Even my first day coming in, she’s been that leader, been that captain, been that catalyst for this program,” Bell said. “Everything that I envisioned and said and put into her, she translated it on the court and she does it off the court.”

From a disappointment in a summer scrimmage to a highlight in the regular season contest when she hit a game-winning shot, Bell saw what Gray was made of.

“During the summer, we had an opportunity to win a game at the last second and she missed that shot,” Bell said. “We came back and had the same moment down in Cottonwood, and I told her, ‘You’re fixing to win this game.’

“She had the confidence this time and she believed from the summer to that moment when she got that opportunity to make that big shot. That’s a true testament to working hard, staying in the gym and doing what you’re supposed to do.”

Gray, a 5-foot-10 forward/guard, averaged 20.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals and almost a block a game during her senior season in helping the Eagles to a 20-8 record and being named a Dothan Eagle Super 12 selection.

“She has a very, very high IQ for basketball,” Bell said. “A lot of times as a coach you see things and you want players to see those things. You tell her what to do and she’ll do it.

“I know she’s going to be fine moving on to the next level, because not only does talent get you to the next level, but you’ve got to work hard.”

Gray was used at a variety of positions during her Carroll career.

“That’s what makes her special with her versatility, because she’s a wing player who can actually go down to the block and play back to the basket or face up,” Bell said. “That’s one of the great things about her game, because she’s an outside threat as well as an inside threat.”

Gray, who scored 1,496 career points, says her strong point is on the offensive end.

“I think I shoot pretty good and bring a lot to the table,” Gray said.

She agrees with Bell that her versatility will help on the college level.

“I think it’s going to help me a lot, because depending on what team we play, I can do a lot,” Gray said. “It depends on what types of matchups we have.”

Gray first became interested in Bishop State, which is located in Mobile, after seeing the team play during a game at Enterprise State.

“When I went to visit campus, it just felt like home,” Gray said. “It’s just like peaceful and the right environment. It’s not too big and it’s not too small, and it feels like home.”

Bishop State coach Adria Harris believes Gray has the intangibles to fit in well with her program.

“One of the things that really attract me to players is not just their skill level, but it’s also the character,” Harris said. “On every level, what coaches are looking for is who you are as a person, what type of teammate you are, what type of sportsmanship that you show … because honestly, everybody can pass, shoot and dribble. And if you can’t do that, somebody can teach you how.

“But understanding how to be a great teammate, show integrity, to show hard work and perseverance and to be disciplined – those are things that are innate that we can’t give you as coaches.

“Me-Me possesses those things, and she can play on top of that. So that’s what we’re looking for and that’s what I saw in Me-Me immediately.”

Dominique Jackson, who once led the Carroll girls team, recognized the talents of Gray at an early age.

“I had a chance to coach her in the eighth grade,” Jackson said. “I’ll never forget she had two pigtails and she wore glasses and she always said, ‘Coach, I’m ready to come play … I’m ready to come play.’

“I said, ‘After the junior high season, I’ll pull you up.’ I knew then, that she had the potential to go and play at the next level. When you have a kid who is confident as an eighth grader – hungry and ready to play – you’ve got something special. That’s what I always used to tell her, ‘Hey, you’re going to be something special.’”

Carroll boys basketball coach Mike Henry taught Gray in his history class and had positive things to say about the student.

“I was able to teach Me-Me in the classroom, and I knew she was a good athlete, but what impressed me more was how well she worked in the classroom,” Henry said. “She was a tremendous history student. I always tell all the students who play basketball, that you want to be like Me-Me and take care of your academics.”